Mainstage Theater students present radio drama 'Thorns'
editor's pick

{{featured_button_text}}

Mainstage Theater students will present their first radio drama on 101.5 The Wave radio station and streaming live at 1015thewave.com at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Mainstage Theater is the combined theater program for R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Discovery High School students and is located at R.A. Long High School.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mainstage Theater students have not been able to produce plays open to the public.

“We got together with the student actors with Mainstage Theater and came up with the idea to do a radio play and share our sponsorship revenue with the organization,” stated 101.5 The Wave General Manager John Paul in a press release from the radio station.

“Thorns” is the story of “Sleeping Beauty” with a twist.

“The students produced the entire broadcast, from acting to finding the sound effects and music to use in the show,” Dana Brown Mainstage Theater Director Susan Donahue stated in the release.

“Thorns” originally was created and produced by the 2016 Children’s Theater class for elementary students in Longview, Donahue said.

“It’s perfect for young kids and we hope to have them gather around the radio or computer to hear the show,” she said.

After the show airs on 101.5 The Wave, it will be posted to www.cowlitzpodcast.com.

