Mainstage Theater holds drive through murder tale

“Murder at the Motor Inn” is the title of a drive through murder tale written by R.A. Long High School drama students.

The event sponsored by the school’s Mainstage Theater group takes place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at R.A. Long High School, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

The Oct. 30 show starts at 4 p.m. Cars should arrive at 3:45 p.m. The last car will go through at 5:30 p.m. On Oct. 31, the show starts at 3 p.m. Cars should arrive at 2:45 p.m. The last car will go through at 4:30 p.m.

The event is free. Attendees should drive to the back parking lot off Lilac Street. The theater’s “house” crew will bring programs and ballots to the cars. Patrons will then drive to the front of the school, stay in their cars and watch as clues are unfolded. At the last station, audience members can vote for who they think committed the murder of Anita Story.

After the show, log onto a Zoom call to learn the murderer who will confess.

Only 100 cars can participate in each show so attendees are asked to reserve a spot in advance of the shows by logging on to https://danabrownmainstage.ludus.com/index.php. Attendees also can make a donation to the theater at the same time. Organizers ask there be just one ticket per car.

