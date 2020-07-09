Loyed Rea chosen grand marshal of Rainier Days parade

Loyed Rea has been chosen grand marshal of the 2020 Rainier Days parade.
The Rainier Oregon Historical Museum sponsors the grand marshal each year.
Rea grew up on Neer City Road. His family includes three generations of Rainier athletes.
The parade this year takes place at noon July 11, according to information submitted to The Daily News. It starts at the water reservoir, then travels north on E. Fourth Street, then left on C Street to First Street, then right on First Street to A Street, then right on A Street and ends at the boat marina.
Parade organizers encourage social distancing during the parade.
After the parade, a meet and greet for Rea takes place at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Face masks will be required. For people who don’t have face masks, they will be provided.
Rea grew up with his two brothers and sisters lived close to Rainier Union High School and used the field to “hone their athletic skills,” notes the press release.
In the eighth grade, Rea played for the Bobcats led by team captain Gene Flippin and coached by Earl Dinkelocker. Other team members were Jim Johnson, Frank Counts, John Womack, Joedy Oliva, Ross Corbett and Mick Rea. The team won the area wide basketball tournament held at the high school that years.
Rea’s high school athletic career included basketball (a frequent high scorer), baseball and football.
After graduating from high school, Rea would attend high school games, umpire baseball games and coach little league teams, including his sons’ and grandchildren’s teams.
In the early 1960s, Rea was on the Clatskanie-Rainier semipro baseball team. He also played for the professional football Portland Thunderbirds team, notes the press release. The team was active from 1962 to 1965.
Rea left his job at Van Fleet Lumber Company in 1965 and became a longshoreman becoming a member of the ILWU (International Longshore and Warehouse Union) Local 21. He retired in 1996.
Also in 1965, he was elected president of the Rainier Jaycees, who organized the Rainier Daze celebration.
When he was in his 50s, Rea and several other area basketball players, sponsored by Knnapa, Ore., basketball player Pudgy Hunt, entered an over 50s Master Basketball Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The team won the tournament.
Information for this article was provided by the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum and was taken from a biography about Rea written by Carl Nys, the museum director.
