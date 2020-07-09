Loyed Rea chosen grand marshal of Rainier Days parade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loyed Rea has been chosen grand marshal of the 2020 Rainier Days parade.

The Rainier Oregon Historical Museum sponsors the grand marshal each year.

Rea grew up on Neer City Road. His family includes three generations of Rainier athletes.

The parade this year takes place at noon July 11, according to information submitted to The Daily News. It starts at the water reservoir, then travels north on E. Fourth Street, then left on C Street to First Street, then right on First Street to A Street, then right on A Street and ends at the boat marina.

Parade organizers encourage social distancing during the parade.

After the parade, a meet and greet for Rea takes place at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Face masks will be required. For people who don’t have face masks, they will be provided.

Rea grew up with his two brothers and sisters lived close to Rainier Union High School and used the field to “hone their athletic skills,” notes the press release.