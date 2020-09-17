Lower Columbia College lectures focus on issues facing people today

“Big Ideas” is the topic of Lower Columbia College’s 2020 Fall Community Conversations speaker series. Local experts will weigh in on some of the biggest issues facing people now and how they might be solved.
The lectures will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 1, via Zoom. Links to all the sessions can be found on the college’s website at https://lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/. Participants can log in up to 10 minutes before each session.
The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).
For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678. Anyone who needs disability accommodations should call 360-442-2341.
The schedule
Oct. 1
- : “Public Health Disease Investigation and Prevention” with Michelle Ashby of the Cowlitz County Health Department.
Oct. 8
- : “Comic Books as a Vehicle for Anti-Racism” with Chris Tower and Abbie Leavens, language and literacy faculty members.
Oct. 15
- : “The Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team” with coach and communications studies faculty member Alex Brehm and members of the Fighting Smelt, currently the third ranked IPDA (International Public Debate Association) debate community college in the nation.
Oct. 22
- : “Building Community Resilience” with Ann Holaday, a member of the college’s continuing education faculty.
Oct. 29
- : “Atheism” with Geof Richie, a member of the college’s psychology faculty.
Nov. 5
- : “Self-Organized Learning Experiences (SOLE)” with Mark Gaither, a member of the college’s business technology faculty.
Nov. 12
- : “Jack of All Trades: How Pancho the Donkey is Saving the World” with Michal Ann Watts and Catie Graham, members of the college’s transitional studies faculty.
Nov. 19: “Trans-generational Trauma of Slavery: The Effects on Black Identity, Health and Academic Performance” with Michael Strayer, a member of the college’s psychology faculty.
