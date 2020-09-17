Lower Columbia College lectures focus on issues facing people today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Big Ideas” is the topic of Lower Columbia College’s 2020 Fall Community Conversations speaker series. Local experts will weigh in on some of the biggest issues facing people now and how they might be solved.

The lectures will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursdays, starting Oct. 1, via Zoom. Links to all the sessions can be found on the college’s website at https://lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/. Participants can log in up to 10 minutes before each session.

The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).

For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678. Anyone who needs disability accommodations should call 360-442-2341.

The schedule

Oct. 1

: “Public Health Disease Investigation and Prevention” with Michelle Ashby of the Cowlitz County Health Department.