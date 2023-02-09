editor's pick Longview theater to show films about race, split personality and zombies Friday The Daily News Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Columbia Theatre Longview, contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Daily News Longview's Columbia Theatre is showing six short films Friday.One film, called "Found," features the theater, and some of the filmmakers' work has been seen on Netflix, HBO and PBS, according to organizers. NPR reports that the nation's largest movie theater chain made the announcement on Feb. 6. The changes are part of AMC's Sightline initiative. Viewings start at 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 1231 Vandercook Ave., Longview. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com. Some films contain adult language and topics, so parental discretion is advised. To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Longview-washington Columbia Theatre Vandercook Avenue Films Netflix Pbs Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. The Daily News Follow The Daily News Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings