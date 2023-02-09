Films

"A cure for All Things," directed by Katherine Chou: "A young woman finds a mysterious vial amongst her late mother’s things, transforming her into their ancestors and descendants."

"Auto Correct," directed by Anu Bhatt and Priyanka Shetty: "An apologetic, self-doubting actress of color strives for visibility with a harried, big-shot white director who just wants to enjoy her lunch."

"Born with it," directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Jr.: "On his first day of school in a small Japanese town, a half Japanese half-black boy tries to prove to his new classmates that his dark skin is not a disease."

"Found," directed by Reena Dutt: "When the Artistic Director of her theater company tokenizes her for his equity, diversity and inclusion initiative, she faces her reality of living in two skins."

"Talk Black," directed by Destiny Macon: "A timid engineer develops wild and expressive split personality to help her stand up to the boy’s club of work."

"Zombies Like to Watch," directed by Rollyn Stafford: "Lucy brings Brian home after a great first date, but Brian doesn't know that Lucy has a very particular kink. She likes to have her caged zombie watch her have sex with other partners."

Source: Descriptions provided by the Columbia Theatre.