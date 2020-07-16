Longview Public Library on YouTube

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Public Library now has a YouTube channel with a selection of previous library events viewers can access along with resources for job seekers and original videos created by library staff members.

Those interested in seeing the channel offerings should log on to longviewlibrary.org/youtube.php for a sampling of videos offered on the channel as well as a link to the channel.

According to a press release from the City of Longview, on the channel now is youth services librarian Becky Standal with a weekly craft challenge that goes along with the library’s Summer Reading Program where children participating in the program can earn additional points for their crafts. The videos are designed to give children and their families “fun and engaging DIY projects that allow them to show off their creativity and problem-solving skills,” notes the press release.

The YouTube channel will have new videos each week and viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the channel.

For details, call the library at 360-442-5300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.