Local plant sales move to online, drive through format this weekend

“We want to make this work, and though it may not be particularly graceful yet, we will do our best to figure it out,” the press release said.

The group also is asking community members to use best judgment and limit the numbers of plants they order so more people can grow their own food during the pandemic. If anyone cannot afford plants, but would like some, they are asked to email info@lcschoolgardens.org or call/text 360-200-8918, according to the press release.

“We want to do what we can to make sure as many folks in our community as possible have access to food they can grow in the coming months,” organizers noted in the press release.

And if anyone has “an abundance of resources” and would like to donate money to cover the cost of plants for people who can’t afford them, they can donate on the website.

“This whole process may take a little more cooperation and patience than usual from our staff as well as our community to keep everyone safe and healthy, not only as we work out the hiccups in our new system but as we maintain physical distancing to the best of our abilities,” organizers said in the release.