Local plant sales move to online, drive through format this weekend

Spring planting time is here, and several local organizations are moving forward with socially distant plant sales.
Lower Columbia School Gardens will hand out plants to students during its weekly event from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday (today) at lunch site at the Country Run Apartments, 120 Solomon Road, Kelso.
For the community, Lower Columbia School Gardens is holding its annual plant sale online over several weeks, with no-contact pick up. To order, visit the Lower Columbia School Gardens website, https://lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org/, Wednesdays after 5 p.m. through Thursday evenings. Buyers can pick up their plants Friday afternoons at the school garden at Northlake Elementary School, 2210 Olympia Way. Pickup time slots will be based on the buyers’ last names: 1-1:45 p.m. for last names starting with A-F; 1:45-2:30 p.m., G-L; 2:30-3:15 p.m., M-R; and 3:15-4 p.m., S-Z.
“We’re excited to offer plant sales online this year, and hope this new format might allow more folks to take home our lovingly-grown plants than ever before,” the organization said in a press release.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, Lower Columbia School Gardens will not take any onsite orders or order changes. Online payment is preferred. People who need to pay with cash, check or EBT, are asked to contact the organization before ordering to make arrangements. For details on payment and pickup, visit the website.
“We want to make this work, and though it may not be particularly graceful yet, we will do our best to figure it out,” the press release said.
The group also is asking community members to use best judgment and limit the numbers of plants they order so more people can grow their own food during the pandemic. If anyone cannot afford plants, but would like some, they are asked to email info@lcschoolgardens.org or call/text 360-200-8918, according to the press release.
“We want to do what we can to make sure as many folks in our community as possible have access to food they can grow in the coming months,” organizers noted in the press release.
And if anyone has “an abundance of resources” and would like to donate money to cover the cost of plants for people who can’t afford them, they can donate on the website.
“This whole process may take a little more cooperation and patience than usual from our staff as well as our community to keep everyone safe and healthy, not only as we work out the hiccups in our new system but as we maintain physical distancing to the best of our abilities,” organizers said in the release.
Rainier Future Farmers of America members also are holding a drive-through plant sale Friday and Saturday. Patrons can order in advance online at https://rainier-ffa.square.site/ before those dates, then drive through to pick up plants from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the greenhouse at Rainier Junior/Senior High School, 28170 Old Rainier Road.
All plants are grown by the the group and money raised will support their work. While “plants are going fast,” according to the website, there still are vegetable starts such as corn, radishes, cucumbers and peppers, geraniums in 5.5-inch pots, petunia hanging baskets, succulents, mixed baskets, trixi starlight starbright, trio mix- coat azur and ivy geraniums.
