Local author's book goes on sale March 24

Woodland resident Pat Nelson’s latest book, “Open Window: The Lake Julia TB Sanatorium, a Community Created by Tuberculosis,” will be available March 24, on amazon.com as an e-book and in print form.

Nelson lived on the dairy farm of the Lake Julia Tuberculosis Sanatorium near Puposky, Minn., when she was a young child.

Her parents met while working at the sanatorium. Many many relatives were patients, employees, or both, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Nelson moved to Longview in 1952 and has lived in Woodland for the past 21 years.

The book is the story of the sanatorium’s doctors, patients, employees and neighbors and the tight-knit community created by the tubercle bacillus.

According to the press release, the collective biography “Open Window” introduces readers to the community made up of the determined Dr. Mary Ghostley, who, in the early 1900s, some people called a witch for studying medicine; to the dedicated employees such as Ella Grande and Lee Hedglin, the author’s parents, who met and fell in love at the sanatorium; and to the valedictorian-hopeful Art Holmstrom, who worked hard at doing nothing, hoping his treatment would allow him to leave the sanatorium and return to school for his high-school graduation.