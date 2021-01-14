Local author Alan Rose publishes new book

His first novel, the paranormal mystery “The Legacy of Emily Hargraves” was published in 2007. In 2010, “Tales of Tokyo,” a modern quest novel set in Japan, was published. In 2012, the dark psychological mystery, “The Unforgiven” was published. It explores the relationship between memory and guilt.

After struggling to write his novel about the AIDS epidemic for many years, it suddenly flowed, Rose noted.

“I think it needed all this time to incubate in my subconscious, and then it just gushed forth,” he said.

He wrote the first draft in two years, and then took another two years to polish the manuscript before sending it to agents and publishers. In 2019, Bywater Books picked up the book.

The story takes place over one long night in a hospital waiting room where the narrator is keeping a vigil for a friend in the intensive care unit. As the narrator waits alone (“just me and several dozen ghosts”) he remembers events of the past 10 years, recounting the early days of the epidemic.

As the manuscript was being prepared for printing in early 2020, the world was hit by a new coronavirus.