Local artist Linda McCord shows acrylic paintings through Sept. 1 in Longview business

An art exhibit of acrylic paintings by Linda McCord runs through Sept. 1 at McCord’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 990 Tennant Way, Longview. The show takes place in the downstairs parts department. A second part of the show will be on exhibit at a later time.

Titled Car Show, the paintings are derived from photographs McCord took at a downtown Longview car show in 2011-2012.

“The cars are simply vehicles for the reflections,” McCord wrote in an email. “As I did the drawings for the paintings, I discovered all kinds of little surprises in the reflections that I did notice at first glance. I hope the viewer is drawn in to take a closer look at all the smaller elements and my discoveries as I created these,” she wrote.

McCord has won numerous international awards with her new series of paintings, including first place at the Helveta Gallery in France for Restored Ford; and fourth place for the same painting at the Fusion Art, Line, Space, Object 2021 international juried art competition.

The Gathering received a bronze award at the Camelback Gallery Open International juried competition. Her painting Purple Passion received merit awards at the International Art Show Color exhibit and at the Grey Cube Gallery City international exhibit.