Library, WordFest offer pandemic writing club

An eight-week series on writing about the COVID-19 pandemic being offered through the Longview Public Library and WordFest, takes place form 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting May 5, on Zoom.

Alan Rose, WordFest coordinator, will lead the sessions. His newest novel about the AID epidemic is set for release in December through Amble Press,an imprint of Bywater Books.

All forms of writing re encouraged including nonfiction memoir and personal reflections on the pandemic, fiction shorts stories, flash fiction, poetry, science fiction and fantasy, humor and whimsy, and whatever other ways people want to express their experiences of the pandemic.

Participants will be able to share and discuss their writings on the pandemic and receive feedback from other participants.

The program is open to people of all ages who live in Cowlitz and Wahkiaku counties and can participate via Zoom on their laptops, personal computers or tablets. In addition, library staff will offer technical help to set people set up.

