LCC arts faculty gets creative despite COVID

Lower Columbia College students and faculty have gotten creative while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the school’s performing and visual arts classes.

As a result of the temporary closure of the Forsberg Art Gallery, art and design faculty member Jennie Myhhier, and gallery director Jennie Castle teamed up and are offering a virtual presentation of the school’s annual Student Art show.

The artists will be celebrated with a slideshow for people to view at rosecenterarts.com until the end of August. In addition, a student awards video will be released June 12. According to a press release from the college, the LCC theater and music departments also are making “virtual marks.”

Theater director Betsy Richards is offering the golden age of radio with three performances over three days. And, choir director Gina Challed presents Silver Lining, a virtual concert designed to uplift the spirits of the community.

Beginning June 15, the free, live presentations will be streamed via Zoom.

The schedule