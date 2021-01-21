Last-gen games: a retrospective

Sleeping Dogs: Kung fu. Undercover cops. Blood. Betrayal. Fast cars. Hyper-aggressive pork-bun vendors. If you think these would combine into a great open-world experience, you’d be right. Of all the last-gen sequels that didn’t happen, the non-existence of Sleeping Dogs 2 maybe hurts the most.

Uncharted 4: The sights, sounds and overall experience of this game are great. But it’s a beautiful skin stretched over a shaggy-dog story that’s afraid of its own conflicts and throws them away so it won’t have to play them out.

God of War: Game of the generation. First, for just being extremely good. Second, for reinventing a dumb franchise as a smart one. And third, because it really did touch the limits of what is possible on the PS4. The entire game is very, very carefully contorted to keep its “single take” conceit within technical boundaries. They got all there was to get.

Gorogoa: Small, beautiful, jewel-like puzzle game. Great example of an art game that doesn’t sacrifice fun.

Vampyr: A technically poor game. Its shortcomings are many. But it cares about vampire mythology like few others. There are very few games where you can be repelled by a crucifix.