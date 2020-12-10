Kelso High School thespians present musical 'Letter for the Holidays"

Members of the Kelso High School drama department will offer an online presentation of "Letter for the Holidays: A Christmas, Alien Invasion Radio Show," from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18-20.

Local playwright Shawn Deal wrote the production about Sofia, who once again is forced by her mother to write the "dreaded" holiday letter to Santa, according to the Keeping Up With the Kelso Thespians Facebook page.

As Sofia struggles for the right words to describe her "uninteresting year, her irritation grows and sparks a tall tale (or is it?) involving an alien invasion," notes the page.

For details on how to attend, check out the drama department's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KelsoTheatre.

