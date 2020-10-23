 Skip to main content
Ilwaco's Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum reopens
Ilwaco's Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum reopens

Museum opens

This monomoy surfboat is on display at the soon to be opening Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. 

The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum opened Oct. 7 after a prolonged closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free at least through the end of the year because of the economic hardships members of the community are facing and to limit contact with visitors, states a press release from the museum. Admission on Thursdays traditionally has been free thanks to a grant from the Port of Ilwaco.

Executive director Madeline Moore, who was appointed executive director in September, has been working on the museum reopening by following guidelines from Gov. Jay Inslee and the American Alliance for Museums to ensure a safe experience for staff and visitors, notes the press release. Hand sanitizing stations, signs, clearly marked routes and surveillance systems for monitoring mask wearing have been installed throughout the museum. Masks are required at all times while visiting the museum.

A new show, “Black and White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell,” will be featured n the Special Exhibition Gallery of the museum. Since March, staff have been posting photographs from the collection along with tidbits of local history they have researched.

Moore asks for “patience and kindness” as the museum reopens. Patrons may occasionally have a short wait if groups need to be distanced as they move through the galleries, notes the release.

“We’re so excited to be able to reopen our doors to the community and visitors,” Moore said. And look forward to seeing their masked faces.

Breaking News