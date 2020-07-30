Ghost of Tsushima worth the ride

But the combat does its job and serves the larger game. It keeps sword hits lethal. It makes the ninja tools feel powerful when you get them. It looks great. While it doesn’t substitute for a fighting game, it’s good clean hack-and-slash fun and upholds what Ghost of Tsushima is about, which is a samurai being forced to turn himself into a ninja with help from some less than reputable elements of society.

The idea of rivalries between noble samurai and dishonorable ninja owes more to Hollywood than history, but the game makes it work this once. You play as Jin Sakai, reporting directly to Tsushima’s honor-obsessed Lord Shimura. While real samurai knew as many dirty tricks as any ninja, Shimura’s hatred of assassination and terror tactics is well-drawn and makes the secondary conflict feel right.

Every story element spirals directly out of the Mongol invasion. This is good in some ways, because you never feel like you’re turning aside from silly things while Rome burns. It also forces the main quest to revolve around smashing Mongol camps and fortifications. Sucker Punch throws in some variety and easy solo stealth missions among the pitched battles, but it’s not exactly a tale of twists and intrigue: You want your island back.