Ghost of Tsushima worth the ride

In 1274, the Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima with massive land and sea forces, immediately wiping out its samurai defenders — except you. A scavenger saves your life, leaving you as the last protector of a conquered land. Such is the simple premise of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, one of the most beautiful games ever made and a fitting sendoff for the PlayStation 4.
Ghost of Tsushima is a conventional open-world action-adventure that reinvents a few wheels. You’ll clear outposts; you’ll pick plants and skin animals to craft bigger ammo pouches.
Sucker Punch didn’t reinvent the formula, but they filled the formula with so much stellar work, in so many areas, it’s easy to imagine the developers screaming at you like Russell Crowe: “Are you not entertained?!”
Plenty of games serve up the trappings of feudal Japan, but almost always mixed with magic powers, nonsense plots and giant enemy crabs. Ghost of Tsushima touches on legend here and there, but generally limits you to simple tools: the sword, the bow, the horse, some crude pyrotechnics. The game is a mishmash of history, samurai movies — which almost all take place hundreds of years later — and ninja tropes from comic books and cartoons. The result is a world that cares much more about how things look in the mind’s eye than what they really were.
It’s also a gorgeous world. Most games that look this good impose a noticeable cost. They confine you to small areas. They have fantasy settings with colored light coming from nowhere. When it’s time for combat, you get put into a much simpler arena. None of those compromises were made here. Load times are tiny; you fight in the open world; the only light sources are sun, moon and fire.
Every area is filled with things that respond to the wind: plants, flags, smoke, rain. When you set a destination on the map, the wind shifts to blow toward your target, essentially turning the whole island into a quest marker.
Sucker Punch also seeded the island with many small power-ups to find, bridging the gap between the action game and the “artistic experience game.” Games like Journey can be beautiful, but without much challenge or depth, they can also feel empty. Here, if you want enjoy some unchallenging sightseeing, you’ll soon come across a hot spring that gives you a few more hit points, or a small platforming segment with a new hat at the end. You can take in the view and still get a reward to help you in combat later.
On a technical level, Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the ultimate swordfighting game. Combat sits between old and new Assassin’s Creed games, and sometimes the game just eyeballs it instead of imposing consistent rules. Sometimes there’s a rock-paper-scissors system in effect, where certain moves always beat certain moves — push button, receive counterattack. Other parts of the game are clearly based on hitboxes and a “whatever happens, happens” philosophy like Origins and Odyssey. If a Mongol heavy swings his mace at you, you’re supposed to dodge, but it’s not enough to push the right button at the right time — you need to physically get yourself out of his reach.
But the combat does its job and serves the larger game. It keeps sword hits lethal. It makes the ninja tools feel powerful when you get them. It looks great. While it doesn’t substitute for a fighting game, it’s good clean hack-and-slash fun and upholds what Ghost of Tsushima is about, which is a samurai being forced to turn himself into a ninja with help from some less than reputable elements of society.
The idea of rivalries between noble samurai and dishonorable ninja owes more to Hollywood than history, but the game makes it work this once. You play as Jin Sakai, reporting directly to Tsushima’s honor-obsessed Lord Shimura. While real samurai knew as many dirty tricks as any ninja, Shimura’s hatred of assassination and terror tactics is well-drawn and makes the secondary conflict feel right.
Every story element spirals directly out of the Mongol invasion. This is good in some ways, because you never feel like you’re turning aside from silly things while Rome burns. It also forces the main quest to revolve around smashing Mongol camps and fortifications. Sucker Punch throws in some variety and easy solo stealth missions among the pitched battles, but it’s not exactly a tale of twists and intrigue: You want your island back.
Fortunately, the side characters play their cards closer to the vest. Early in the game you can help a widow look for her sons who died in the tutorial battle. You meet a band of ronin who are near starvation. You find out you’re not the only shadowy figure handing out judgment on Tsushima. You go on the hunt for a fierce Japanese archer who may have defected. Add the consistently good voice work, and these characters hold your attention on a level that “Attack that castle!” sometimes does not.
Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t do unprecedented things, but it does a long list of things well, in combinations that are hard to achieve. Very few open-world games can look this beautiful, keep loading this short, tell this good of a story, offer fun combat, without supernatural elements, all at the same time. It’s like pushing the wrong ends of two magnets together. We’ve waited a long time to get a samurai game this good, and we may wait just as long before we get a better one.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!