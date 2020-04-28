XCOM goes lighter, faster with Chimera Squad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Firaxis released XCOM in 2012, they weren't just bringing back a beloved series, they were resurrecting an entire genre that had been mostly dormant since the late '90s. The squad-based tactics game has seen a renaissance since then, with entries like Wasteland 2, BattleTech and Phantom Doctrine bringing their own spins to Firaxis' formula. So for their latest entry, the budget-priced XCOM: Chimera Squad, Firaxis has slimmed the experience down to its core.

Since we last saw XCOM's Earth, the Elders had been defeated and the aliens they had enslaved were now free, but stranded on Earth. Most are mingling freely in society, but resentment from the last war remains. This is the driving force of the story, but from a gameplay standpoint, it also means you are free to control alien units that, until now, had always been foes instead of friends.

Chimera Squad isn't a game about countering alien invasions this time. Instead, you play a team of cops focused on room-to-room clearing to reach an objective, with each battle less of a free-form engagement and more like a puzzle to solve. The game fully eschews creeping sniper battles for fighting in a phone booth, trading the sense of enemies lurking in the darkness for an intense burst of action.