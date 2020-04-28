XCOM goes lighter, faster with Chimera Squad

When Firaxis released XCOM in 2012, they weren't just bringing back a beloved series, they were resurrecting an entire genre that had been mostly dormant since the late '90s. The squad-based tactics game has seen a renaissance since then, with entries like Wasteland 2, BattleTech and Phantom Doctrine bringing their own spins to Firaxis' formula. So for their latest entry, the budget-priced XCOM: Chimera Squad, Firaxis has slimmed the experience down to its core.
Since we last saw XCOM's Earth, the Elders had been defeated and the aliens they had enslaved were now free, but stranded on Earth. Most are mingling freely in society, but resentment from the last war remains. This is the driving force of the story, but from a gameplay standpoint, it also means you are free to control alien units that, until now, had always been foes instead of friends.
Chimera Squad isn't a game about countering alien invasions this time. Instead, you play a team of cops focused on room-to-room clearing to reach an objective, with each battle less of a free-form engagement and more like a puzzle to solve. The game fully eschews creeping sniper battles for fighting in a phone booth, trading the sense of enemies lurking in the darkness for an intense burst of action.
The fights feel more like a back-and-forth gunfire exchange thanks to a change in the turn order. Each side now alternates moving a unit, rather than the player moving all their units before the enemy does the same. Fights open with the chance to make a surprise attack as you burst in, but from then you must trade turns and are never far away from an enemy counter-attack.
Probably Firaxis' most controversial choice is replacing the stream of customizable recruits for a group of pre-determined characters. This eliminates the possibility of playing as your favorite Trail Blazers or Avengers, but does ensure each character will have situations where they can shine, as well as letting the writers add some banter right out of a cop show.
In terms of atmosphere, Chimera Squad is definitely a big change for the series. Compared to the first game's battle against the constant ingress of invaders and the sequel's battle to save humanity, Chimera Squad feels like Earth is off to a fresh start. The enemy is no longer a power elder race keeping an army of species under their psychic thrall, but groups in the criminal underground. The stakes are still real, but failure no longer means the extinction of humankind. "Aliens on Earth are wearing blue jeans and eating fast food" isn't a novel concept, but it is one that Firaxis clearly had fun building into the world, and it adds levity to a game largely built on tense decisions.
Overall, it's not XCOM 3. It's probably not even a very good representation of what XCOM is going to be, except maybe for the changes to turn order and a nebulous idea of having more story. But since Firaxis isn't charging the full XCOM price, I'm okay with not getting a full XCOM experience.
