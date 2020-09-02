Wasteland 3 could be a must-buy, once they patch it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not every fight in Wasteland 3 is easy. When your team of Desert Rangers is pinned down on all sides by murderous clowns in the snowy mountains of post-apocalyptic Colorado, making the right decisions with your precious skill points can mean the difference between walking away and getting to see the credits early.

Like the prior entry in the series, Wasteland 3 gives the player a team of four player-created Rangers and allows them to recruit characters they meet along their journey to fill out a squad. Given a broad mission — in this case, to apprehend the three children of a Colorado leader called simply “the Patriarch” — the player has to decide how to accomplish it, from choosing what weapon each character specializes in to choosing sides in power struggles between rival gangs.

Like the prior game in the series, a lot of these dilemmas have to be resolved through turn-based squad combat. There are ample opportunities to avoid combat under the right circumstances though, and in many areas, there are hidden passages where perceptive players can circumvent the enemy’s fortifications and mount a surprise attack.