Wasteland 3 could be a must-buy, once they patch it

Not every fight in Wasteland 3 is easy. When your team of Desert Rangers is pinned down on all sides by murderous clowns in the snowy mountains of post-apocalyptic Colorado, making the right decisions with your precious skill points can mean the difference between walking away and getting to see the credits early.
Like the prior entry in the series, Wasteland 3 gives the player a team of four player-created Rangers and allows them to recruit characters they meet along their journey to fill out a squad. Given a broad mission — in this case, to apprehend the three children of a Colorado leader called simply “the Patriarch” — the player has to decide how to accomplish it, from choosing what weapon each character specializes in to choosing sides in power struggles between rival gangs.
Like the prior game in the series, a lot of these dilemmas have to be resolved through turn-based squad combat. There are ample opportunities to avoid combat under the right circumstances though, and in many areas, there are hidden passages where perceptive players can circumvent the enemy’s fortifications and mount a surprise attack.
Between hidden paths that give combat advantages and the extra loot that can be found, the game teaches players to really take in every corner of its bleak environments. These environments are another facet in which the game excels; its world of improvised settlements squatting within the snow-covered ruins of the 1980s convey the game’s tone of trying to carve out an existence in a destroyed world.
The freedom of decision and exploration-heavy gameplay create an atmospheric experience that allows many different playstyles in a world that reacts to choices a player makes. There’s a lot to like about the game ... when it works properly.
Occasionally, a bug will work out in a player’s favor, such as a trick on the character creation screen that can provide an enormous stockpile of ammunition, but usually they’re frustrating. In a mission set in the ruins of Denver, players must navigate the interests of three conflicting factions. Should any of these confrontations turn violent (a very likely possibility), the surviving groups will also treat the Rangers as enemies, creating a no-win scenario.
Other times, doors will simply fail to open or keys will fail to spawn, leaving players whose lockpicking skill isn’t high enough stuck. Quests done in the “wrong” order, such as eliminating a target before talking to certain characters, can leave a player stuck in limbo. Even worse, some players have reported their save game files disappearing entirely on the Xbox Game Pass version.
Developer Inxile Entertainment is now owned by Microsoft, but much of the work on this game was done while they were a tiny independent studio working on a crowdfunding budget, and it shows in the number of bugs that made it to release. Hopefully they fix many of them sooner, rather than later.
Wasteland 3 is a game that had a lot of love poured into it by its developers, and there are many great environments and exciting battles for players to find within it. Unfortunately, though, technical issues might spoil the experience, and until the more serious bugs are addressed, it might be best to wait on this one.
