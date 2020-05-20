Huntdown captures '80s lightning in a bottle

There have been other games that have attempted this combination, like Broforce. But those were parodies. Huntdown isn’t here to satirize the ideas it draws on — it just wants to participate in them. And because it’s earnest and because its pixel-art team knocked it out of the park, it makes the gameplay chocolate and action-movie peanut butter fuse like never before.

In Huntdown, the police are overwhelmed by themed gangs right out of 1979’s “The Warriors.” Enemies sport mohawks, dart around on roller skates or hoverboards, and twirl their pixelated butterfly knives. They emerge from side alleys preceded by their menacing shadows. They crawl out of the manholes, set buildings on fire, spray their gang tags on ambulances.

You play as one of three over-the-top bounty hunters brought in to clean up the streets that no one else can. You’ll receive your instructions through the retro-futuristic TV screen built into your car, which appears to be some kind of beater Lamborghini.

As you advance through the levels, you climb from filthy tenements into a Yakuza-run downtown complete with robots, flying cars and the ritzy Ninja Museum. Every level is unique, and they’re drawn with just the right amount of dithering and retro touches to make the pixel art look authentic and right.