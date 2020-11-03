Cobra Kai is fun, but a little pricey

Once upon a time, the beat-em-up was on top of the heap in video games. Series like Double Dragon, Final Fight and Streets of Rage were legendary for their intense cooperative action. Times changed, and the genre was mostly abandoned. That's what makes the genre such a good fit for the game version of the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."

Like the series' downtrodden hero Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues comes from the old school. And that can be a positive or a negative. Cobra Kai isn't afraid to wear its influences on its sleeve, like when you grab an enemy and throw them "through" the screen or when you bust open a crate to find food inside. But the gameplay can also get repetitive, as even the best entries in the genre did. Cobra Kai uses various systems to keep things fresh, but it's not quite enough.

Rather than a single campaign, players choose between joining the Cobra Kai Dojo to learn the Way of the Fist or seeking inner peace at Miyagi-Do karate. This changes up the story and offers a different set of characters, but the stages are still mostly the same, so people looking for a whole new experience will be disappointed, especially if they were already hoping for a change of pace after finishing the game for the first time.