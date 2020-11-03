Cobra Kai is fun, but a little pricey

Once upon a time, the beat-em-up was on top of the heap in video games. Series like Double Dragon, Final Fight and Streets of Rage were legendary for their intense cooperative action. Times changed, and the genre was mostly abandoned. That's what makes the genre such a good fit for the game version of the Netflix series "Cobra Kai."
Like the series' downtrodden hero Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues comes from the old school. And that can be a positive or a negative. Cobra Kai isn't afraid to wear its influences on its sleeve, like when you grab an enemy and throw them "through" the screen or when you bust open a crate to find food inside. But the gameplay can also get repetitive, as even the best entries in the genre did. Cobra Kai uses various systems to keep things fresh, but it's not quite enough.
Rather than a single campaign, players choose between joining the Cobra Kai Dojo to learn the Way of the Fist or seeking inner peace at Miyagi-Do karate. This changes up the story and offers a different set of characters, but the stages are still mostly the same, so people looking for a whole new experience will be disappointed, especially if they were already hoping for a change of pace after finishing the game for the first time.
Combat, the core of the game, usually feels good when it isn't getting in its own way. Each character has special abilities that make them stand out and help you out of tight spots. Dangerous attacks are usually called out, but hit detection problems can be infuriating, and chaining attacks into combos is very unforgiving.
For each cool new idea, like letting you tag out between dojo members in mid-combo, there's worn-out mechanics like unlocking character upgrades on a tree with the coins enemies drop. The developer, Flux Game Studio, clearly wanted to add more content to the game, but they should have focused more on fun upgrades, like getting more powerful special moves, and less on boring ones, like adding 3% extra damage to your punches.
Where the gameplay might feel uneven, the presentation is uniformly great. The game uses cell-shaded graphics to produce a cartoony art style with strong black outlines to contrast the flames of a Cobra Kai uppercut or a Miyagi-Do ice kick. The music is pure toe-tapping goodness, always encouraging you to keep fighting. And the addition of actors from the series to provide voice work is a big bonus.
Perhaps the addition of actors like William Zabka and Ralph Macchio rather than using cheaper sound-alikes leads to the game's biggest issue, though: the price tag. Cobra Kai's asking price is $40, while other games in the genre tend to sit in the $20-$30 range. With a price like that, Cobra Kai doesn't just need to be as good as games like Streets of Rage 4 or River City Girls, it needs to be significantly better. Sadly, that isn't the case.
At half-price, Cobra Kai would be worth a purchase. But with the price tag it was given, it's mostly for big fans of the Karate Kid or beat-em-up games, and not many others.
