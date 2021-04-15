Free public speaker series sponsored by Lower Columbia College

"Race in America and Beyond" is the topic of Lower Columbia College's 2021 Spring Community Conversations speaker series.
The lectures will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Links to all the sessions can be found on the college's website at https://lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/. Participants can log in up to 10 minutes before each session.
The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty, local community and business representatives, and others. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).
For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678.
The schedule
• April 15: "Tangled: Why Your Hair Matters to Society," presented by Anu Taranath (Humanities Washington speaker). Taranath will untangle the meaning of hair and help people better understand the stories they tell about beauty, bias and belonging.
• April 22: "Fighting Exclusion and Perpetual Foreignism: Asian Pacific Americans and Civil Rights," presented by Dr. Roy Vu (North Lake College, Texas). Vu covers a brief history of Asian Pacific Americans (APA) and their struggles for civil rights, equality and social justice in the United States.
• April 29: "Cowlitz Tribe: The Forever People," presented by Tanna Engdahl (Cowlitz Elder). Elder and Spiritual Leader Engdahl shares the history of the Cowlitz Tribe, including how history touched the Cowlitz people from precontact to the modern tribe.
• May 6: "The Anthropology of Race," presented by Trey Batey. Batey discusses the past, present and future of the anthropology race.
• May 13: "And Justice for All. Really?" presented by Anita Quirk. Quirk offers information on how justice has been, and is being, applied to people in society.
• May 20: "Implicit Bias," presented by Zenovia Harris (Kent Chamber of Commerce).
• May 27: "Race in a Global Perspective," presented by Angie and Mark Agaba-Gaither, and Dana and Brian Cummings.
• June 3: "How to (Not) Become a Racist," presented by Michael Strayer. Strayer examines the biological, psychological and sociological origins of racism and strategies to understand and combat it.