Free public speaker series sponsored by Lower Columbia College

"Race in America and Beyond" is the topic of Lower Columbia College's 2021 Spring Community Conversations speaker series.

The lectures will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Links to all the sessions can be found on the college's website at https://lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/. Participants can log in up to 10 minutes before each session.

The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty, local community and business representatives, and others. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).

For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678.

The schedule

• April 15: "Tangled: Why Your Hair Matters to Society," presented by Anu Taranath (Humanities Washington speaker). Taranath will untangle the meaning of hair and help people better understand the stories they tell about beauty, bias and belonging.