Free public speaker series sponsored by Lower Columbia College

“Get the Message” is the topic of Lower Columbia College’s 2021 Winter Community Conversations speaker series.
The lectures will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Links to all the sessions can be found on the college’s website at https://lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/. Participants can log in up to 10 minutes before each session.
The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).
For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678.
The schedule
Jan. 14
- : “Fundamentals for Successful Communication, presented by Stefanie Gilberti. Find out how to ensure successful communication and an exchange of ideas when face-to-face interactions are limited, especially during a pandemic.
Jan. 21
- : “Alexa, Is That You?” presented by David Rosi who takes a look at technology and communication.
Jan. 28
- : Tell it Slant: Getting the News from Poetry,” presented by Abbie Leavens. Learn what individual, societal and universal truth can teach us about our world and the experiences of the people who inhabit it.
Feb. 4
- : The Puritans and MeToo: Gossip, Scandal and the Memory of Early America, presented by Melissa Johnson who looks back from the 21st century when gossip about famous men’s sexual wrongdoing has repeatedly become front page news and she asks why stories about Puritan indiscretions are not more widely known and what lessons people can learn about gossip as a form of communication from interrogating the Puritans and their historians.
Feb. 11
- : “Cultural Hegemony and Manufacturing Consent,” presented by Trevy Batey who looks at how power structures in complex societies maintain social control.
Feb. 18
- : “Theater for Social Justice,” presented by Betsy Richard who examines how people use Applied Theater in community based education as a tool for social change.
Feb. 25
- : “Virtual Telephone: Truth and Rumors at Our Fingertips,” presented by Lindsay Keevy and Ian King who discuss how to critically consume the information people encounter on a daily basis and examine some popular false or misleading news and social media items to see how people can improve their evaluations and critical thinking.