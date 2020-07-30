Former local resident publishes third novel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David McKinney, a former local resident has published his third novel, “Puzzle Man.”

The story follows the struggles of 84-year-old Kenny Boone in Galveston, Texas.

Boone, an Air Force veteran, is lonely, confused and battles dementia. He becomes the subject of a Silver Alert after abandoning his truck and wandering around on foot for hours. As a result, his daughter moves him into a senior living home located close to her.

He finds comfort in solving crossword puzzles in the newspaper and becomes known as the Puzzle Man to the residents.

One morning, he opens the newspaper to discover “Help Me” written in squares on the puzzle. Over time, a dozen more messages convince him someone is crying for help.

He is in a race to identify the mystery puzzler and offer help before his own diminishing memory takes him out of the game, according to the press release.

McKinney is a 1971 graduate of Mark Morris High School and is a former intern for The Daily News. His research into his novel included visits to Longview’s Canterbury Park when his parents were residents.

He lives in Spring, a suburb of Houston, Texas. He and his wife, Dana, have three adult children and eight grandchildren.