Former local resident publishes third novel

David McKinney, a former local resident has published his third novel, “Puzzle Man.”
The story follows the struggles of 84-year-old Kenny Boone in Galveston, Texas.
Boone, an Air Force veteran, is lonely, confused and battles dementia. He becomes the subject of a Silver Alert after abandoning his truck and wandering around on foot for hours. As a result, his daughter moves him into a senior living home located close to her.
He finds comfort in solving crossword puzzles in the newspaper and becomes known as the Puzzle Man to the residents.
One morning, he opens the newspaper to discover “Help Me” written in squares on the puzzle. Over time, a dozen more messages convince him someone is crying for help.
He is in a race to identify the mystery puzzler and offer help before his own diminishing memory takes him out of the game, according to the press release.
McKinney is a 1971 graduate of Mark Morris High School and is a former intern for The Daily News. His research into his novel included visits to Longview’s Canterbury Park when his parents were residents.
He lives in Spring, a suburb of Houston, Texas. He and his wife, Dana, have three adult children and eight grandchildren.
A former journalist, McKinney retired after 31 years with a major oil company and taught communications part time for 11 years at the University of Houston.
He contributes to four communications textbooks in addition to authoring “Quest for Closure” and “The Invisible Four.”
All of his books are available on Amazon and from other booksellers.
