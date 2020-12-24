Former local resident in HBO series

Clatskanie native Cole Escola plays a psychotic stalker in season four of the HBO Max original comedy series “Search Party,” which begins streaming Jan. 14.

Escola, 31, participated in high school, college and community theater in Longview and Clatskanie. After graduating from R.A. Long High School in 20015, Escola moved to New York City, where he performs on stage, YouTube and television, including recurring roles in “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Girlboss” and “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” in which he plays Sedaris’ neighbor, Chassie Tucker.

“Search Party” stars Alia Shawkat as Dory, a lifelong doormat who works as a rich housewife’s assistant in New York. She and her friends, all in their 20s, solve mysteries of missing people.

Her kidnapper is Chip (Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe they are best friends. Her real friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest. They must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party — but this time, for Dory.