Former Kelso teacher publishes fourth book

Former Kelso Public Schools teacher John Morris Benson recently published his fourth novel, “Iniquities of the Father: A Story of Illusions and Deceptions.” The book is available at Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions.
The book follows Levi Robert Reisling’s life from when he was 6 years old until he is 18 years old and features illusions and deceptions he encounters.
According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, a youngster has illusions about his father, and then on the boy’s 10th birthday in 1946, his father’s biplane is shot down.
Young Levi often dwells on his grandmother’s partially quoted Bible verse, “...visiting the iniquity of the fathers up on the children...”
He “carries out a plan to escape depressing circumstances, but escaping leads to deceptions,” notes the press release.
Guilt and fear of discovery haunt him until he is given the opportunity to reveal his major deception, according to the press release. Then he realizes the rest of the verse.
Benson spent time in the Army Security Agency after graduating from high school in Minnesota, He also worked in retail management, education and other occupations.
His first writing experience was documenting classified equipment operation and maintenance manuals for the Army Security Agency.
He received a bachelor of arts degree in technology education from Central Washington University and a master of science degree in school administration from Portland State University.
While he was an educator, he had articles published in vocational journals. After he retired from the Kelso School District, he became a technical writer.
A Vancouver resident, Benson and his wife have been married for 61 years. They have three children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and on grandchild on the way.
Benson’s other novels are “Nescient Decoy” and “Echoes of Nam: Absence From War Is Not the Same as Peace of the Soul.” They also are available at amazon.com. His 2012 novel, “An Odyssey of Illusion” is out of print.
