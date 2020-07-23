Former Kelso teacher publishes fourth book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Kelso Public Schools teacher John Morris Benson recently published his fourth novel, “Iniquities of the Father: A Story of Illusions and Deceptions.” The book is available at Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions.

The book follows Levi Robert Reisling’s life from when he was 6 years old until he is 18 years old and features illusions and deceptions he encounters.

According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, a youngster has illusions about his father, and then on the boy’s 10th birthday in 1946, his father’s biplane is shot down.

Young Levi often dwells on his grandmother’s partially quoted Bible verse, “...visiting the iniquity of the fathers up on the children...”

He “carries out a plan to escape depressing circumstances, but escaping leads to deceptions,” notes the press release.

Guilt and fear of discovery haunt him until he is given the opportunity to reveal his major deception, according to the press release. Then he realizes the rest of the verse.

Benson spent time in the Army Security Agency after graduating from high school in Minnesota, He also worked in retail management, education and other occupations.