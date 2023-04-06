Legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio are celebrating nearly 65 years of music with a 7 p.m. concert April 15 at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.

The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups during the pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of "Tom Dooley," which sold over three million copies as a single, according to a press release from the group.

In Longview, the group is set to perform “Tom Dooley" and other timeless classics like “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?”.

The three current members — Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward — have connections with the original group. Marvin is the adopted son of founding member, the late Nick Reynolds; Gorelangton is one of the few musicians outside the trio who has recorded with Reynolds; and Woodward has performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove, according to the group.

“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” said Marvin in the release.

The group has been cited as an influence by artists from the '60s to today, including Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Mumford & Sons.

The band released 19 albums that made Billboard's Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the No. 1 spot, according to the group.

If you go What: The Kingston Trio. When: 7 p.m., April 15. Where: Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Info: columbiatheatre.com or call the box office at 360-575-8499.