Every game I played in the PS4 era

As this console generation gives way to the next, I present mini-reviews of each PS4 game I played. It’s been a good generation for art and design, and good for gameplay too — if you like a lot of comfortable, consensus answers. Hopefully these coming years will keep the high level of presentation and wrap that around some fresh mechanics. And with that:
Far Cry Primal: The best caveman game, and maybe it always will be. There’s no surprise ending with aliens or magic — it’s just a game where you’re a caveman, and you and your animal friends kill slightly different cavemen.
Helldivers: Five-and-a-half years old, and still no twin-stick shooter has surpassed its multiplayer experience. We need more games like this.
Broforce: Its testosterone- and blood-soaked action isn’t bad. But the field of indie pixel sidescrollers was extremely crowded, and so many others offered more and looked better.
Galak-Z: The Dimensional: The only game on this list I actually don’t remember. Draw your own conclusions.
Table Top Racing: World Tour: A fun successor to the legacy of Hot Wheels/Matchbox racing games. But not adding split-screen to a racing game with this low level of graphics is criminal.
Dead Star: This team-based space shooter allowed me to briefly experience what it’s like to be good at fighting games. It had promise. Unfortunately, the developers angered players with some bad decisions, and servers were shut down after less than a year.
Far Cry 4: In many ways it’s Far Cry 3.1 and suffered for that. Still boasts more activities than many successful open-world games that followed.
inFamous Second Son: It’s been surpassed now in some ways, but its graphics, gameplay, and smooth controls remain pleasing. Kicking the occupying forces out of Seattle was a preview of many, many games to come. And who doesn’t want a boss fight on top of the Space Needle?
Unravel: It’s cute at first as you explore the overgrown garden. It’s not so cute later on when little Yarny is shaking from fear in the toxic waste dump at night. The yarn-based gameplay remains engaging even now.
Carmageddon: Max Damage: Clever event rules go to waste because the actual cars are almost uncontrollable. Strong contender for the worst PS4 game I played.
Shadow of Mordor: Basically, you re-enact the War on Terror in orc form, and it’s great. For many people, this was the first game that made it truly feel like a new era had begun.
Uncharted Collection: Nathan Drake’s early adventures do lots of things right, but like Half-Life, the lessons they taught have been well learned, and they now feel commonplace.
Rebel Galaxy: Made by a two-man team, this is a textbook example of how to deploy resources well to make a small game feel big. (I sure wish you could fly up and down, though. Why didn’t they think of that?)
Lords of the Fallen: Dark Souls, but worse.
World of Final Fantasy: Do you want to capture small, cute monsters and then stack them on each other’s heads? If so, look no further.
Watch Dogs 2: Apparently no one told the writers that carefree hipster/hackers are completely wrong for this GTA-like game where you routinely murder police officers. Looks good, plays well, but often the dialogue just hurts.
Stories: The Path of Destinies: Simple, clever beat-’em-up featuring a branching story. It’s fun when you get the “Romeo and Juliet” bloodbath or the ending where you reach zen enlightenment.
The Deadly Tower of Monsters: Great example of a gimmick that works because it doesn’t overstay its welcome. The ability to skydive down into much earlier areas feels like something that’s going to come back a lot in the near future.
Until Dawn: There’s almost no gameplay. But the premise is that it’s a horror movie you control, and the small amount of gameplay is the right amount to deliver on that perfectly.
Ratchet & Clank: No one would mistake this for deep gameplay. But the humor, weapon variety, good controls, and Pixar-like art design all work together well.
Cryptark: The rules for a good board game, wasted because they’re trapped inside a fast-paced video game.
Skyrim: It’s Skyrim.
Steamworld Heist: Proof that XCOM can work in two dimensions. Gameplay is tough, but fair. Characters are endearing. It’s sad that this game couldn’t become more — you can’t miss the places where obvious improvements could slot right in.
Disc Jam: Launching after Rocket League was probably fatal to this sci-fi “volleyball” title.
Livelock: This top-down shooter wasn’t revolutionary, but it did lead to a new Dark Alliance being greenlit, so I’m grateful to it.
Drawn to Death: This edgy shooter had a doodle-like art style that worked, but much else did not. Servers are now shut down.
Mantis Burn Racing: Top-down racer with split-screen and tight controls that made simple gameplay feel good. Successful enough to get DLC with flying cars, which is the best DLC any game can ever get.
Cosmic Star Heroine: A short love-letter to 16-bit RPGs that says what it wants to say and doesn’t try to stretch out the experience. Good use of pixel art that changes resolutions often and doesn’t get stale.
Wolfenstein: The New Order: The simple pleasure of killing Nazis is expertly packaged into cinematic set-pieces. A great demonstration of why sometimes a non-open world is a better tool for the job. Also the only game on this list in which you can dual-wield shotguns.
Abzu: It’s less a game than a digital art exhibition, but that doesn’t make it boring.
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime: Arcade action featuring a starship crew in jellybean-like suits. Perhaps a distant ancestor of Fall Guys and Among Us, but critically, it’s couch co-op only. Maybe could have had a different trajectory with online matchmaking.
Tales From The Borderlands: A much better story than any of the actual Borderlands games themselves.
Paladins: Ridiculed, accurately, as “free Overwatch.” The thing is, that also means it’s an online PVP shooter you can play without paying anything for the game or PS+. “Free Overwatch” apparently turned out to be a very good business model.
Mad Max: It’s impressive that anyone could create several distinct “biomes” that all fit naturally into such a narrow palette. It doesn’t innovate otherwise, but the combat, writing, and graphics all work together well to honor the Mad Max name.
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2: Surprisingly good writing pops up at times in this point-and-click puzzle adventure.
Doom: The best things about ‘90s Doom get transposed into modern terms. It’s a shame deathmatch didn’t survive the trip, but what’s here is great.
Life is Strange: This is a good stab at story-based adventure, but unlistenable teenage dialogue makes it torment if you’re old enough to drive.
Alienation: Top-down shooter, meet Diablo-style loot. Housemarque balances paranoia with power fantasy as you blast ropes of neon gore out of oncoming swarms. Small but skillful.
The Witness: A strange combination of puzzle game and walking simulator that ... probably doesn’t have anything profound to say. Probably.
Game of Thrones: Here’s a tip: Horrible, horrible things are going to happen no matter what you do. So stand up for yourself and make the choices you think are right, because you won’t get a good ending no matter who you comply with.
Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry: There’s fun to be had in this Black Flag spinoff. You’re a pirate; you free slaves; it’s a good time. But the weaknesses of pre-Origins ACs are also on full display. Combat has moved on.
Sonic Mania: The best thing that’s happened to Sonic since 1994. Although if you remember 1994, your thumbs are definitely too old for those special stages.
Battle Chasers: Nightwar: Big-name creator Joe Madureira led the design of this very ‘90s JRPG with a very ‘90s name, based on his very ‘90s comic. It’s story-light, but brings very well-tuned challenge and great art.
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book: The Atelier series gets rid of the time pressure, and it’s great!
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey: The Atelier series re-applies the time pressure, and it’s not great!
Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse: Art, story and puzzles all work in this point-and-click Indiana-Jones-like adventure. Not included: puzzles that can only be solved by the clinically insane.
Killzone Shadow Fall: This heavy, encumbered gameplay did not turn out to be the future of shooter games. And Killzone fans hate it for the direction it took the story. Still a fantastic-looking game — it’s like playing through the cover art of a sci-fi book series.
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls: After a launch filled with self-destructive choices, Blizzard ripped out what didn’t work and built a rich experience from what was left. At this point, it’s more a horror game from the perspective of the skeletons than the heroes, who have become screen-clearing Tasmanian Devils.
Horizon Zero Dawn: Guerilla’s Lego-like robot dinosaurs are the best enemies of the generation. Graphics are stellar; gameplay is good; the story of how the world ended is satisfying. But the real story here is that we saw just how much shooters are held back by tired, re-used basic human enemy types.
Rime: This joins Unravel and Journey in the mini-genre of light, pleasant games that unexpectedly turn dark and sad. The marketing definitely did not mention that entire last level being a sorrowful maze of black rocks at night in the rain!
Dragon Quest Builders: Combining Dragon Quest and Minecraft was a good idea. Not including full-fledged multiplayer was a bad idea.
Tekken 7: The basic rules of Tekken remain satisfying, and this entry has a large cast and lots of customization. This was once a great series for people of different skill levels to play together; Tekken 7 embraces projectiles and just grotesque inputs, so the playing field is definitely tipped away from casuals.
Batman: The Telltale Series: You’d think Telltale’s story-smiths would find a Batman tale to be easy mode. Instead, we got Thomas Wayne being turned into a villain to serve a story that never fully makes sense.
The Sexy Brutale: My nominee for worst-named video game ever. The (T-rated!) game is a “Groundhog Day”-style murder mystery set in a great-looking casino hotel, with loads of time pressure.
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2: One of the very few PS4 shooters to offer split-screen; also an example of lootboxes implemented in a way that didn’t spark backlash. Good “adult and kid” game that can keep both entertained.
Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness: Beats Season 2 of the show, that’s for sure.
Hob: Finished by Runic Games literally days before they closed, this is essentially what you get if you fast-forward the original Legend of Zelda to today, without incorporating any of the later Zeldas. It’s a strong, tight, no-filler game that suffers from lack of a second-act twist.
inFamous First Light: The strengths of Second Son are still on display here, and a second helping of the neon powerset is a visual treat.
A Way Out: This unusual take on co-op requires two players throughout, and even offers a free version that can join a paying customer. The real boss fight was the friends we made along the way.
Sleeping Dogs: Kung fu. Undercover cops. Blood. Betrayal. Fast cars. Hyper-aggressive pork-bun vendors. If you think these would combine into a great open-world experience, you’d be right. Of all the last-gen sequels that didn’t happen, the non-existence of Sleeping Dogs 2 maybe hurts the most.
Uncharted 4: The sights, sounds and overall experience of this game are great. But it’s a beautiful skin stretched over a shaggy-dog story that’s afraid of its own conflicts and throws them away so it won’t have to play them out.
God of War: Game of the generation. First, for just being extremely good. Second, for reinventing a dumb franchise as a smart one. And third, because it really did touch the limits of what is possible on the PS4. The entire game is very, very carefully contorted to keep its “single take” conceit within technical boundaries. They got all there was to get.
Gorogoa: Small, beautiful, jewel-like puzzle game. Great example of an art game that doesn’t sacrifice fun.
Vampyr: A technically poor game. Its shortcomings are many. But it cares about vampire mythology like few others. There are very few games where you can be repelled by a crucifix.
Assassin’s Creed Origins: This game’s first priority was to make a big, varied, spectacular world, and it got that job done. Gameplay, mission variety, and franchise lore were obviously lower on the list. Still worth playing on the basis of virtual tourism alone.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Combat and controls are in desperate need of an update to this century. Still notable for being an E-rated open-world game with split-screen, and for having a much more interesting world than its immediate predecessor.
Shadow of War: You make your own ring of power in the announcement trailer. Shelob is a supermodel. You beat down Book Sauron so hard he turns into Movie Sauron. It’s a licensed fanfic, in the best possible way.
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance: While playing this game, I couldn’t get its elaborate, crunchy RPG systems out of my mind. But after finishing it, I hardly ever thought about it again, because the story had so little depth or meaning.
Final Fantasy XV: The “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show” of Final Fantasy. A once-proud franchise’s iconic monsters, music, and themes are paraded in a sad vaudeville production.
Persona 5: A long, meaty, quality title if you like the very specific thing it does ... which is making the right decisions about how to use your time on your limited number of days. FOMO: The Video Game.
The Gardens Between: Short, easy puzzle game that could have really used some kind of explanation or conclusion. Fun journey, low payoff.
Darksiders: Dressing up the metroidvania formula in dark, spiky, pseudo-religious ‘90s trappings turned out to be a great idea.
Darksiders II: Turns out those same trappings work great when wrapped around the Zelda formula, too!
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: A thoroughly past-focused game. It honors its predecessors, which is its entire agenda. But what a shame it scorns so many good things from the present that could have elevated it.
Far Cry 5: Far Cry has been a franchise where gameplay evolves slowly, but this small step forward is a worthwhile one. Better multiplayer, better AI companions, better flying vehicles. Held back by one of the worst-structured stories ever.
Spider-Man: Each part does its job in one of the best AAA games of the PS4 era. The story, dialogue and Spider-Man lore are all there if you care about them, but the gameplay is so good, you don’t even need to pay attention to those things to still get your money’s worth.
SOMA: A strong, thought-provoking horror story that doesn’t really benefit all that much from being a 10-hour game instead of a 2-hour movie.
Onrush: Exhilarating, yet often also boring. The combative nature of the races will get your blood pumping with well-choreographed jumps and takedowns. But the more you play, the more you notice the same few scenarios replaying over and over.
World to the West: A solid combination of pulp action, exploration and puzzle-solving that acts as an indirect sequel to Teslagrad. With any luck, the upcoming Mesmer can continue this unusual “series.”
Ruiner: Gameplay is a little frustrating at times, but the cyberpunk art, music, and atmosphere are top-notch.
Overcooked: This isn’t a game. It’s a self-destruction button for friendship.
Apex Legends: It’s free. It’s good. It launched by surprise. It’s not pay-to-win. It set a new state of the art for team communication. Respawn played detective to track down several hated flaws and eliminate them. Oh, and you can shoot people without having them instantly create a replica of the Taj Mahal around themselves, which is a great feature more games should have.
Far Cry: New Dawn: Doubling down on the divisive ending of Far Cry 5 was great. Deadly sawblade launcher? Also great. Putting Division-like levels and lifebars into Far Cry was not great. Hopefully, Ubisoft has many secret internal documents filed away somewhere calling this an experiment that failed.
Days Gone: This will never go down as the smoothest shooter or the best-performing driving game. But its tale of an outlaw biker navigating the zombie-infested Oregon wilderness is worth tolerating the rough edges.
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom: There’s not much bad to say about this retro platformer. Many games like this end too fast. There’s no second act. There’s no twist. Here, they deliver that.
Control: Remedy deserves some kind of prestigious art-direction award for setting their entire game inside a government office building and still creating such a looker. The shooting is ordinary, but what’s around the shooting makes it worth it.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: It’s Dark Souls with a lightsaber, so you know from that alone whether you should play it. The story actually shows how being a Jedi knight is not just about beating the bad guys, but also making the sacrifices the Force says to make, which is a rarity.
Rage 2: This game didn’t need to exist. There are better shooters; there are better open-world games. No one cared what happened after the first Rage. Doesn’t stop it from being a fun time, though!
American Fugitive: This homage to old top-down GTAs delivers solid cops-and-robbers entertainment. Beware of extremely hard driving challenges.
Borderlands 3: This sequel took big steps forward in both graphics and gameplay, but an inexplicably bad main story sabotaged the masterpiece that could have been.
Indivisible: Textbook platforming, meet unfinished combat.
The Division 2: Playing through the story, set in post-apocalyptic Washington DC, is great. What you’re supposed to do after the story involves wading through a lot of punishment for a little reward. Although Ubisoft keeps changing things, so maybe it’ll all be great some day!
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Another split-screen shooter that can accommodate kids and adults, which was a rare thing this generation.
Invisible, Inc.: One of the better PS4 strategy games. Klei is very good at creating hard, high-pressure challenges that still offer that thread of possibility allowing you to escape and win.
Journey to the Savage Planet: This silly adventure game is never going to make “Best Of” lists. Still a great example of a small title that didn’t get distracted, didn’t allow feature creep, and feels complete.
Darksiders Genesis: This prequel is a sound game that proves it’s cool when the Horsemen team up, which is where most fans want the series to eventually go.
Doom Eternal: Id Software’s latest playable heavy-metal album. You race toward monsters because you need to inflict specific kinds of harm on them to maintain the lifesaving flow of ammo, health, and armor to yourself. Many games present themselves as being anti-cover shooters, but this is the best execution of it. (The actual executions you perform on demons are also the best.)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: This game provides a lot of cool things. Cool guns. Cool powers. Cool bionic weapons coming out of your arms. It also heavily punishes you for using those cool things. Hope you like stealth, nonlethal takedowns, and un-rechargeable batteries.
Alien: Isolation: This game is very good. But you may not like the thing it’s good at: making you hide from a deadly, indestructible enemy. The alien eventually comes to feel more omnipresent than smart.
Minecraft Dungeons: Diablo is pretty easy to get into. Was there ever a need for a “Baby’s First Diablo?” If that need does exist, this game fills it.
Terminator: Resistance: An enjoyable AA game. It’s not Far Cry in the Terminator future, but it uses its license well, and it’s fun if you keep expectations reasonable.
Torchlight 2: On paper this isn’t a bad game. But playing this after playing Diablo, you can’t help but feel there’s something missing. Attacks don’t have the same sense of power or impact.
Ghost of Tsushima: Few games take their premise this seriously. From haiku to ritual suicide, dueling a ronin to dumping poison in a winebarrel, Sucker Punch left no stone unturned in a beautiful, violent journey.
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: This isn’t an expensively produced game, but the core gameplay is there. Imagine a Far Cry without all the funny and edgy characters.
Manifold Garden: A great perspective-based puzzle game. The secrets are so obscure, you have to wonder if more than a handful of people will ever find them without guides.
Huntdown: The gameplay of the ‘80s takes on the action-movie tropes of the ‘80s, and it’s nearly perfect.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts: The series switches from open-world to a Hitman-like formula of replaying levels in different ways, and it’s probably better for it.
Genshin Impact: The last strong free game in a generation of strong free games. Good gameplay, high quality, and, yes, lootboxes combine in unfamiliar yet effective ways. Developers have a lot to learn from this one.
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout: Succeeds as an act of fan enthusiasm, but not as a video game.
Watch Dogs: Legion: Many things were downgraded from Watch Dogs 2, and that shouldn’t be sugar-coated. But its approach to making a big-money action game with no main character is a good vein that needs to be mined.