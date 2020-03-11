Event highlights and celebrates local diversity

Families are invited to the first Rainbow Family Storytime from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Kelso Public Library in the Three Rivers Mall, 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263, Kelso.
According to information submitted to The Daily News, the event was created to highlight and celebrate diversity and inclusion in the Longview and Kelso areas. Some of the storytime themes include acceptance, family, love and friendship.
Books will be read out loud. Also featured will be songs, rhymes and a craft.
Information about local organizations and clubs with a focus on helping build support networks for people in the LGBTQIA community will be available.
The event is free. Registration is not required.