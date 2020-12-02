Don't volunteer for Operation Blackout

The generation that grew up on G.I. Joe went on to make a lot of video games that look like G.I. Joe. Mismatched groups of elite soldiers with specializations and code names? Those are main ingredients in Apex Legends, Rainbow Six, Overwatch and many more. But none of those good games that harvested G.I. Joe’s conventions are actually G.I. Joe games.

Operation Blackout reunites those conventions with the G.I. Joe name, but it’s hamstrung by its own low level of craftsmanship. The Joes will have to keep waiting for the digital glory they probably deserve.

Operation Blackout takes its cues from the 1980s cartoons. The playable characters — six each from G.I. Joe and Cobra — are closely modeled after what’s available on store shelves right now, which was no doubt a non-negotiable demand from Hasbro. But the game ignores the 2000s movies; there are no Iraq-War-inspired anti-terror strikes in the Middle East.

This is a game about ninjas shooting robots with lasers; its agenda is secret bases, mind-control machines, and sudden yet inevitable betrayal. As an act of fan loyalty, it succeeds. It has the right cameos and in-jokes. Neon beams and explosions bleed with “VHS glow.”