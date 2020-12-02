Don't volunteer for Operation Blackout

The generation that grew up on G.I. Joe went on to make a lot of video games that look like G.I. Joe. Mismatched groups of elite soldiers with specializations and code names? Those are main ingredients in Apex Legends, Rainbow Six, Overwatch and many more. But none of those good games that harvested G.I. Joe’s conventions are actually G.I. Joe games.
Operation Blackout reunites those conventions with the G.I. Joe name, but it’s hamstrung by its own low level of craftsmanship. The Joes will have to keep waiting for the digital glory they probably deserve.
Operation Blackout takes its cues from the 1980s cartoons. The playable characters — six each from G.I. Joe and Cobra — are closely modeled after what’s available on store shelves right now, which was no doubt a non-negotiable demand from Hasbro. But the game ignores the 2000s movies; there are no Iraq-War-inspired anti-terror strikes in the Middle East.
This is a game about ninjas shooting robots with lasers; its agenda is secret bases, mind-control machines, and sudden yet inevitable betrayal. As an act of fan loyalty, it succeeds. It has the right cameos and in-jokes. Neon beams and explosions bleed with “VHS glow.”
If only that success came wrapped in a better game! Technologically, Operation Blackout is a throwback to early-2000s console shooters where split-screen was available, but online play was not. Like those games, aiming is gawky. Your AI allies can’t get out of your line of fire. Enemies appear out of nothing when needed and function only on a basic level. It’s very much a thing from another era.
Most levels are visited more than once, but the story brings you back to them with different characters and different objectives, and it opens and closes paths accordingly. You play as both sides. Short, on-rails tank-driving segments break things up. There are side objectives and challenges that unlock new, good-looking skins.
Some of the early levels are depressingly horizontal. There are long stretches where there’s little reason to ever move your aim point up or down, or where small, annoying drones provide the only threat from above. Thankfully, things open up later and provide more of a multi-dimensional battle, but nothing from Operation Blackout is going to be held up as great level design.
Cover is frequently supplied for your use, but enemies prefer to stand in the open and do-si-do back and forth. Turrets and red barrels show up, but environmental effects don’t go much beyond that.
Lighting and sound are also very reminiscent of the PS2 era. Cobra characters speak with more enthusiasm, but the Joes often sound like they don’t want to be here.
Many of the levels are quite dark, something that undercuts the split-screen multiplayer. On paper, it’s very welcome to see a full set of split-screen modes show up in a third-person shooter, but the dim environments and poor character balance sap the fun quickly.
Operation Blackout is a game that arrived much much too late for what it is. G.I. Joe’s DNA has diffused into too many titles that feature expert craftsmanship. Blackout just doesn’t compete with the much better-made games that already stole its toys long ago.
