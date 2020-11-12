Cowlitz County Historical Society holds virtual annual meeting

The Cowlitz County Historical Society’s annual meeting and performance of “May’s Vote” takes place online at 2 p.m. Nov. 15.

The performance is about when the women of Washington state received the right to vote in November 1910 and features features Emma Smith DeVoe and May Arkwright Hutton. Though the two women were “different as night and day and disagreed on practically everything,” together they made a successful team, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

To register for the meeting and the program, visit https://keycitypublictheatre.org/2020/maysvote/. Then scroll down to “Presenting Partners and Dates,” click on “Cowlitz County Historical Museum,” click on the date and enter the number of free tickets. Add the tickets to the card, click checkout, then click continue.

People who would like to make a donation to the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, can click on “Donate” or just click Continue. Enter contact information (for this program only). Then review order and click on Continue.