'Cornucopia of Treasures' fundraiser auction online
Logo: Cornucopia

The Friends of Skamokawa are hosting an online auction via 32auction./fos.

“A Cornucopia of Treasures” begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Money raised from the fundraiser will be used to operate and maintain the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/1894 Central School.

This will be the 20th auction for the Friends of Skamokawa and the group's first online auction.

People who have items they would like to donate are asked to contact the group by calling

360-795-3007 or sending an email us at fos1894@gmail.com.

Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 28 at the center, 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway).

