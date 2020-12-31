Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum's in-person programs canceled

Ilwaco’s Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s in-person Community Historian and its SALTY Talks programs have been canceled for 2021.

Shortened versions of the programs, however, will be streamed live at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month January through April via the museum’s Facebook page. Afterwards, they will be archived on Youtube for viewing.

The museum has partnered with Washington State Parks’ Interpretive Specialists Aaron Webster and Stephen Wood to provide the programs.

By moving a version of these programs online and making it free to the public, the museum staff noted in a press the hope to increase viewers’ appetites and understanding of the diverse history of what was once deemed the North Beach Peninsula.

Each 30- to 45-minute episode will feature local experts and community members and historic photographs to “tell the past, present, and future of a specific place on the Peninsula.

The first episode will explore the mercantile and industry history of downtown Ilwaco, with a focus on the Doupe` building as a cornerstone of the town in the past and in present. The second through fourth episodes will explore the history of tourism in downtown Long Beach, the history of oysters and the town of Oysterville, and the history of the train that ran from one end of the North Beach Peninsula tying the industries, communities and sectors together.

