Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum names new executive director

“The museum as a cultural institution, economic driver and keeper of who we were, and are, is obviously a very important piece of that resiliency,” she is quoted in the press release.

An Ilwaco High School graduate, Moore received double major bachelor of arts degree in journalism and cinema studies.

In 2011, she started and ran a small bakery on the Long Beach Peninsula for six years. She has been a private chef for Willapa Bay AiR and she has been a social media manager for Adrift Hospitality. In 2017, she co-founded the national Rethinking Rural organization aimed at connecting rural millennial leadership across the country to network and work together on bettering their hometowns, according to the press release.

Moore lives in Chinook with her husband and 2-year-old daughter. She officially began her role as executive director Sept. 1.

The museum has been closed since March because of COVID-19, but Moore has been busy with organizing the installation of a new roof and also with a social media program aimed at sharing the museum’s photograph collection. She has not set a date for the museum to reopen, but is working with guidelines from the Washington Museum Association and Gov. Jay Inslee’s office to figure out the best timeline for reopening, according to the press release.

