Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum names new executive director

Longtime Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum supporter Madeline Moore has been chosen by the board of directors as executive director since former executive director Betsy Millard decided to shift roles earlier this summer after 14 years of service. Millard now is the volunteer collections manager.
Moore began her involvement with the museum as a volunteer when she was 5 years old. Her collaboration over the years includes being curator of the dollhouses, a college intern and vice president of the board of directors.
“The museum is indeed fortunate in every respect to welcome our new executive director, Madeline, who brings a wealth of talent to this organization, and will allow us to build on the legacy and excellence and innovation achieved under Betsy Millard,” CPHM director Bill Garvin is quoted in a prepared press release.
Millard is thrilled the board selected Moore, notes the press release.
“She has a passion for this community and represents a new generation of leadership that will greatly benefit the museum and its programs,” Millard is quoted in the release.
Moore said she sees her new role as coming full circle in not only the personal history she has with the museum and the area, but also with her dedication to creating healthy and resilient rural communities.
“The museum as a cultural institution, economic driver and keeper of who we were, and are, is obviously a very important piece of that resiliency,” she is quoted in the press release.
An Ilwaco High School graduate, Moore received double major bachelor of arts degree in journalism and cinema studies.
In 2011, she started and ran a small bakery on the Long Beach Peninsula for six years. She has been a private chef for Willapa Bay AiR and she has been a social media manager for Adrift Hospitality. In 2017, she co-founded the national Rethinking Rural organization aimed at connecting rural millennial leadership across the country to network and work together on bettering their hometowns, according to the press release.
Moore lives in Chinook with her husband and 2-year-old daughter. She officially began her role as executive director Sept. 1.
The museum has been closed since March because of COVID-19, but Moore has been busy with organizing the installation of a new roof and also with a social media program aimed at sharing the museum’s photograph collection. She has not set a date for the museum to reopen, but is working with guidelines from the Washington Museum Association and Gov. Jay Inslee’s office to figure out the best timeline for reopening, according to the press release.
