Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco reopening to public July 7 after being closed nearly 16 months

After being closed for nearly 16 months because of COVID-19 regulations and the completion of a large remodel, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will reopen July 7.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The museum is located at 115 Lake St. S.E.

“We are beyond excited to open our doors once again to the community and visitors,” Executive Director Madeline Moore said in a press release from the museum. “We have put in a lot of work over the last nine months to ensure that visitors will have new and fresh exhibits to check out when they come visit.”

Among the improvements since the museum’s closure in March 2020 is a new roof paid via state funding, new flooring in three galleries paid from an insurance claim from storm damage, and a new floor plan and paint in the large village gallery.

In addition, the Chinook Gallery, the Resource Gallery, the Village Gallery and the Life Saving Gallery all have refreshed or new exhibits, notes the release.