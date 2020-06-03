Columbia Chamber Music Festival postpones concerts a year due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Columbia River Chamber Music Festival has announced the cancellation of its eight-concert series planned for Aug. 6–16 due to coronavirus health and safety concerns.

In a press release, Artistic Director Christopher Leach says the plan is to shift the entire 2020 program into a two-week period in August 2021.

The concert was scheduled to take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Longview and feature more than 40 musicians from Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas.

The postponed program will include Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons," Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto No. 2" and a world premier of an original composition commissioned by the festival.

Leach said the release that while the pandemic is hard on performers in all fields, "everyone is excited to keep the programming intact for next summer.”

