Clatskanie Arts Commission opens 32nd Performing Arts Series on Sept. 19 with the Bloomer Family and the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band
Bloomer Family

The Bloomer Family bluegrass band opens the Clatskanie Arts Commission's 32nd annual Performing Arts Series on Sept. 19.

The Clatskanie Arts Commission is kicking off its 32nd Performing Arts Series with performances by the and the Bloomer Family and Fern Hill Bluegrass Band at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, the Bloomer Family bluegrass band “serves up good old-fashioned American music,” with “hard-driving instrumentation seasoned with homespun harmonies.”

The trio is composed of mother Cindy on bass, son Dillon on banjo and daughter Melody on guitar. The family lives in Mist, Oregon.

After the intermission, the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band will perform.

Rainier resident, guitarist and lead singer Paul Smith fronts the band. Other members are Mike Eisler on banjo; the father and son team of Rollie and Bret Champe, who trade between mandolin and bass and sing; Gary Schuh on fiddle; and musician and singer Dee Johnson. Vocally, the group performs everything from solos to quartets and their music gravitates toward the sound of bluegrass music reminiscent of the early bluegrass bands, according to the press release.

The band recently released a new CD titled Four Seasons. The CD contains a mix of vocals and instrumentals with traditional and original songs.

All audience members will be required to wear masks. People should check the CAC’s website at clatskaniearts.org, for the latest COVID guideline updates.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students and $6 for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets can be ordered online at the CAC’s website or by calling 503-728-3403.

The remaining schedule

Oct. 2: 7:30 p.m., Aaron Meyer, violinist; aaronmeyer.com.

Dec. 12: 3 p.m., Men of Worth holiday show; menofworth.com.

March 20: Sundae and Mr. Goessl, countrified jazz; sundaeandmrgoessl.com.

April 3: 3 p.m., Karen Carpenter Tribute Band.

May 22: 3 p.m., Sarah Hagan, pianist.

