Clatskanie Arts Commission features music and comedy duo Sundae + Mr. Goessl on March 20

The Clatskanie Arts Commission continues its 32nd Performing Arts Series with a performance by the husband and wife music and comedy duo Sundae + Mr. Goessl at 3 p.m. March 20 in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

Award-winning vocalist Kate Voss and guitarist Jason Goessl make up the Wisconsin-based duo who have been "storming the country with their delightful brand of countrified jazz, melding the likability of Americana, pop and country music and giving it a hybrid of jazz rhythms that will illuminate any music lover's hankering," states a press release about the presentation.

The title of their show is Fun and Fancy and features banter, humor, crowd engagement and costumes mixed with music.

Among the songs they perform are "When You're Smiling," "Good, Goody," "How High the Moon" and "Unforgettable."

Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 per person for senior citizens 60 years old and older and students, and $8 per child 12 years old and younger. Tickets are available at clatskaniearts.org, by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403 (leave a message) or at the door the day of the performance. The box office opens at 2:30 p.m.

The remaining schedule

April 3: 3 p.m., Karen Carpenter Tribute Band.

May 22: 3 p.m., Sarah Hagan, pianist.

