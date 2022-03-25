Clatskanie Arts Commission features Karen Carpenter Tribute Band on April 3

The Clatskanie Arts Commission continues its 32nd Performing Arts Series with a performance by the Karen Carpenter Tribute Band at 3 p.m. April 3 in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

The band will take listeners on a “nostalgic walk down memory lane as they perform the hits and the lesser-known songs of the Carpenters,” states a press release from the commission.

Among the songs they perform are “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and more.

The band is made up of Rebecca Hardiman, vocalist; Ray Hardiman, piano; Whitney Moulton, bass; Kurt Deutscher, drums; and Laird Halling, synthesizer, sax and flute.

Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 per person for senior citizens 60 years old and older and students, and $8 per child 12 years old and younger. Tickets are available at clatskaniearts.org, by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403 (leave a message) or at the door the day of the performance. The box office opens at 2:30 p.m.

The remaining schedule

May 22: 3 p.m., Sarah Hagan, pianist.

