Clamshell Railroad Days returns to the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco in July
Clamshell Railroad Days returns to the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco in July

Clamshell Railroad Days takes place from 10 am. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco.

The event features model train layouts from a number of regional train clubs. Layouts include N and Z scale, On30, HO, and Dean and Donna Mead’s Lego train.

The museum’s Railcar NAHCOTTA will be open for viewing from 10 am. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. both days.

Clamshell Days

A train-themed story time for children is part of the July 17 and 18 Clamshell Railroad Days in Ilwaco. 

A train-themed story time for children takes place at 1 p.m. both days on the railcar.

In partnership with the Ilwaco Timberland Library, “take and make” crafts kits will be available for children until supplies run out at the museum and at the library.

Masks will be required for all visitors 5 years old and older.

Admission is $5 per person. The fee includes a souvenir pin and entrance to the museum for both days. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge.

Money raised from Clamshell Railroad Days goes to support operating the museum.

