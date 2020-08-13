You are the owner of this article.
CAC announces changes to its Performing Arts Series
Changes have been announced by members of the Clatskanie Arts Commission to the group’s 2020-2021 Performing Arts Series.

The changes were made because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns for the safety and well-being of audience members and performers.

The Big Ban in the Park concert scheduled for Labor Day has been canceled. The Fernhill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family concert scheduled for Sept. 20 will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Oregon Symphonic Band concert scheduled for late October will be rescheduled for 2021.

CAC board members are hopeful the organization’s new season will begin with the following lineup:

Dec. 6

  • : Sundae and Mr. Goessl Holiday Show.

Feb. 26-27

  • : Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Little Mermaid.”

April 18

  • : Karen Carpenter Tribute Band.

May 7

  • : Pianist Sarah Hagan.

— The Daily News

