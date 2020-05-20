Bow-Tie Bash, Clamshell Railroad Days, Bluegrass fest, canceled

The Washington Bluegrass Association has canceled the Toledo Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival originally scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Kemp Olson Park in Toledo.

Five bands were slated to take the stage at the outdoor venue, a temporary location during the construction to replace Toledo High School, where the festival has been held since its inception in 1985.

“It wasn’t an easy decision (to cancel) because so many visitors form out of state, including the bands themselves, circle this one on their calendar,” WBA board member Bruce Baskin is quoted in a press release.

“No one knows in May what conditions are going to be like in August,” Baskin notes in the release, “So we’re more or less forced to do this. “For one thing, even though the virus itself appears to be tapering off, it mostly affects a lot of older people who make up a large part of our concert audience so we need to consider their safety.”

Plus, no one knows when these types of venues will be allowed to reopen oar at what level, Baskin noted.

Organizers of the festival say they had contracts with bands from Kentucky, California, Idaho and Oregon whose members needed to confirm their schedules. Food vendors, serves, sound and lighting people and more are affected.