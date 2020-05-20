Bow-Tie Bash, Clamshell Railroad Days, Bluegrass fest, canceled

The 28th Annual Bow-Tie Bash organized by the Columbia River Corvettes recently announced the group’s board members decided to cancel the bash scheduled for July 11.
According to the board, because of the public health situation and safety for the club’s members, volunteers, participants and merchants, they feel it necessary to cancel the event.
They thank their sponsors and encourage people to support past and current sponsors of the event.
The 2020 Clamshell Railroad Days Festival the 2020 Toledo Bluegrass Fest also has been canceled.
Organizers of the Clamshell Railroad Days Festival, originally scheduled for July 18 and 19 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, note in a press release they feel because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, they cannot provide a safe environment for their event.
They also note Clamshell Railroad Days is a “beloved event” in Ilwaco. They celebrate the anniversary of the first run of the Ilwaco Rail and Navigation Company’s narrow gauge train from Ilwaco to Nacotta that took place in 1889. They also celebrate the creative efforts of the local and visiting model railroad organizations.
They look forward to hosting the Peninsula Model Railroad Club their guests, including the Mount Rainier N-scale club, the Pacific Northwest ON30 Modular club, the Cascade Z Modelers club and Dean and Donna Mead’s Lego train in 2021, notes the release.
The Washington Bluegrass Association has canceled the Toledo Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival originally scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Kemp Olson Park in Toledo.
Five bands were slated to take the stage at the outdoor venue, a temporary location during the construction to replace Toledo High School, where the festival has been held since its inception in 1985.
“It wasn’t an easy decision (to cancel) because so many visitors form out of state, including the bands themselves, circle this one on their calendar,” WBA board member Bruce Baskin is quoted in a press release.
“No one knows in May what conditions are going to be like in August,” Baskin notes in the release, “So we’re more or less forced to do this. “For one thing, even though the virus itself appears to be tapering off, it mostly affects a lot of older people who make up a large part of our concert audience so we need to consider their safety.”
Plus, no one knows when these types of venues will be allowed to reopen oar at what level, Baskin noted.
Organizers of the festival say they had contracts with bands from Kentucky, California, Idaho and Oregon whose members needed to confirm their schedules. Food vendors, serves, sound and lighting people and more are affected.
“You can’t undo a three-day event instantly by snapping your fingers,” Baskin noted.
After canceling two concerts and this festival, WBA members are focusing on the 2020-2021 season at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!