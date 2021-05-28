WordFest gathering of writers and readers features trio of writers

In PJ Peterson’s book, “Rembrandt Rides a Bike,” Julia Fairchild, MD, and some members of her dance group are dancing their way through several German cities along the Rhine River before ending an organized tour in Amsterdam.

Their relaxing vacation threatens to unravel when Fairchild finds herself enmeshed in a series of missing art from museums she has visited. And then one of the dancers disappears.

Fairchild’s charming sidekick sister Carly thinks Fairchild is looking for trouble when she uses her doctor-detective skills to try to solve the mysteries, which seem to be unrelated. Fairchild says they just “drop in her lap.” Then Carly disappears.

While working as an internal medicine specialist, Peterson wrote winning entries for the medical journal “Medical Economics.” The entries included “Don’t Dismiss Patients’ Near-Death Experiences,” and “The Patient Who Gave Me Flowers-Every Day for Years.” She also had two scientific medical journal articles published while she was in medical school and during her residency.