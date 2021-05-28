WordFest gathering of writers and readers features trio of writers

A trio of writers will be featured at the next WordFest event held from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
In Mary Stone’s “In BeTWEEN TROUBLE,” Janie Mulvaney is in a tween trap, between being a kid and becoming a teenager.
According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, Janie is sentenced to 12 years old for life. Troubles pounce on her from every direction. Her Highness, older sister Elizabeth, treats Janie like a peon. Mom and Dad refuse to let her get a cellphone. Uncle Alvin embarrasses her in front of her friends. Even Grandma, Janie’s best cheerleader, calls her Bumble Cheeks. To make matters worse, whenever Janie tries to do something right, things backfire. Luckily, her quirky sense of humor and wacky perspective help her zigzag through her tween trap
Stone’s non-fiction book, “Run in the Path of Peace—the Secret of Being Content No Matter What,” was a finalist in the Oregon Christian Writers published book contest. Her short stories are included in the anthologies “Love is A Flame,” by Bethany House and “I Choose You,” by Oak Tara.
After Stone retired from teaching and counseling at Lower Columbia College, she was awarded Faculty Emeritus. She teaches writing classes and is a keynote speaker at women’s retreats. Additionally, she writes a monthly devotional blog on her website, marystonewriter.com.
In PJ Peterson’s book, “Rembrandt Rides a Bike,” Julia Fairchild, MD, and some members of her dance group are dancing their way through several German cities along the Rhine River before ending an organized tour in Amsterdam.
Their relaxing vacation threatens to unravel when Fairchild finds herself enmeshed in a series of missing art from museums she has visited. And then one of the dancers disappears.
Fairchild’s charming sidekick sister Carly thinks Fairchild is looking for trouble when she uses her doctor-detective skills to try to solve the mysteries, which seem to be unrelated. Fairchild says they just “drop in her lap.” Then Carly disappears.
While working as an internal medicine specialist, Peterson wrote winning entries for the medical journal “Medical Economics.” The entries included “Don’t Dismiss Patients’ Near-Death Experiences,” and “The Patient Who Gave Me Flowers-Every Day for Years.” She also had two scientific medical journal articles published while she was in medical school and during her residency.
Writing murder mysteries seemed like the logical next step for her during retirement. Fairchild is loosely based on a younger version of herself. The tendency to stumble onto murders is purely fictional, however. For details, visit Peterson’s website, pjpetersonauthor.com.
Don Messerschmidt is an anthropologist, writer, tour guide and development consultant focused on the Himalayas.
He will read several poems capturing the beauty, mystery and majesty of the Himalayas.
Messerschmidt began his international career in 1963 as a Peace Corps volunteer on rural development in Nepal. After earning a PhD degree in cultural anthropology from the University of Oregon in 1973, he returned with his family to projects in Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan
Among his books are biographies of two Nepalese luminaries, “Fr. Moran of Kathmandu (Pioneer Priest, Educator, and Ham Radio Voice of the Himalayas)” and the award-winning “Against the Current (The Life of Lain Singh Bangdel: Writer, Painter and Art Historian of Nepal).”
Messerschmidt has edited regional magazines in Alaska and Nepal. For details, visit EditWithUs.com.
The monthly WordFest gathering of local writers and readers celebrates the joy and magic of words with public readings, discussions and networking opportunities. In-person events were suspended in March 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The monthly one-hour events on Zoom were launched in October.
For details, visit alan-rose.com.