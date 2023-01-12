Oregon author to discuss novel on Japanese American internment in U.S.

Oregon-native Elaine Cockrell is set to discuss her 2022 novel "A Shrug of the Shoulders" —about Japanese American internment in the U.S. during World War II — this month in Longview.
Cockrell will host a workshop at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 24 in Main 148 on the Lower Columbia College campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview as part of the next Northwest Voices. Then, at 5:30 p.m. she will speak about her novel in the library's magazine reading room.
Her novel looks at Japanese-American perseverance and spans settings such as the Portland Assembly Center and internment camps like Minidoka in Idaho, according to event organizers.
Cockrell grew up in Adrian, Oregon, graduated from Eastern Oregon University and taught literature and writing to middle and high school students for years.
Northwest Voices is funded by the Longview Public Library, LCC, Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation, and the LCC Foundation.
