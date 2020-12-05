Historian publishes book on Julia Butler Hansen

“Overcoming male chauvinism with her competence and charisma,” Hughes writes, she was the first woman to serve on the Cathlamet Town Council; the first woman to head the Education and Roads & Bridges committees in the Washington State House of Representatives; the first female chairman of the 11-state Western Interstate Committee on Highway Policy; the first female speaker pro-tempore of the Washington State House, and the second Washington woman elected to Congress. Together with her good friend, Oregon Congresswoman Edith Green, Hansen championed the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and was a co-sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Hansen was undefeated in 42 consecutive elections, including the primaries, writes Hughes. She retired from politics in 1975. After her retirement, she became the first woman to head the Washington State Transportation Commission and she largely was responsible for creating its predecessor, the State Highway Commission, Hughes writes.

For his book, Hughes received full access to Hansen’s journals from her son, a retired Fort Vancouver historian. Hansen began her journals in 1922 when she was 15 years old.

“Off and on for the next 65 years, Julia confided her hopes, dreams, anxieties and fears to her journals,” Hughes writes. “They are a remarkably intimate, revealing window on the life of an extraordinary woman.”