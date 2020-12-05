Historian publishes book on Julia Butler Hansen

Former Aberdeen Daily Word editor and publisher John C. Hughes recently wrote the first major biography of former Cathlamet Congresswoman Julia Butler Hansen.
“Julia Butler Hansen, A trailblazing Washington politcian,” was published by Legacy Washington, the oral history program of the Office of the Secretary of State. Hughes is the chief historian for the office.
In 1966, when Hansen was poised to become the most powerful woman in Congress, Hughes was a political reporter at the Daily World. Hansen controlled billion-dollar budgets as the first female chairperson of a House appropriations subcommittee, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
“In the 1960s, three Washington politicians were household names: ‘Scoop,’ ‘Maggie’ and Julia,’ ” Hughes writes. “
United States senators Henry M. Jackson and Warren G. Magnuson had known Hansen since the 1930s and their days together as Young Democrats.
Columnists and editorial writers dubbed her “The Duchess of Cathlamet,” “The Sage of Wahkiakum County,” “The Little Old Lady in Logging Boots” and “Mrs. Highways,” Hughes writes, noting at one point, her district stretched from the Strait of Juan de Fuca to the Columbia, and from the Pacific to the Cascades.
The granddaughter of Wahkiakum County pioneers, Hansen grew up steeped in history, believing “girls can do anything,” Hughes writes, “even though she was from a town of scarcely 500 people.” She always said she “was raised with one fundamental belief—that you should serve your country.”
In 1903, Hansen’s mother, 23-year-old suffragist Maude Kimball Butler, was elected Wahkiakum County School superintendent. Hansen’s father was the county sheriff.
Hansen always listed her profession as “author,” Hughes notes in a press release to The Daily News.
Her children’s book, Singing Paddles, about Columbia River pioneers, won a national award in 1934. An avid reader since girlhood, Hansen helped secure money for the first purpose-built Washington State Library. She also was a trustee of the Washington State Historical Society.
Former Longview Daily News publisher John M. McClelland Sr., and his son, John M. McClelland Jr., the newspaper’s editor, were two of Hansen’s most influential supporters, writes Hughes, from her first race for the Legislature in 1938 to her bid for Congress in 1960 in the wake of the death of longtime Hoquiam Republican Congressman Russell V. Mack.
Hansen’s rapid rise on Capitol Hill after 21 years as a power in the state Legislature came as no surprise to the people who had followed her political career, according to Hughes.
“Overcoming male chauvinism with her competence and charisma,” Hughes writes, she was the first woman to serve on the Cathlamet Town Council; the first woman to head the Education and Roads & Bridges committees in the Washington State House of Representatives; the first female chairman of the 11-state Western Interstate Committee on Highway Policy; the first female speaker pro-tempore of the Washington State House, and the second Washington woman elected to Congress. Together with her good friend, Oregon Congresswoman Edith Green, Hansen championed the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and was a co-sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Hansen was undefeated in 42 consecutive elections, including the primaries, writes Hughes. She retired from politics in 1975. After her retirement, she became the first woman to head the Washington State Transportation Commission and she largely was responsible for creating its predecessor, the State Highway Commission, Hughes writes.
For his book, Hughes received full access to Hansen’s journals from her son, a retired Fort Vancouver historian. Hansen began her journals in 1922 when she was 15 years old.
“Off and on for the next 65 years, Julia confided her hopes, dreams, anxieties and fears to her journals,” Hughes writes. “They are a remarkably intimate, revealing window on the life of an extraordinary woman.”
Hansen died in 1988 in Cathlamet. She was 80 years old.
Hughes notes that Sen. Magnuson said, “No one ever represented her people better than Julia Butler Hansen.”
To honor Hansen and her legacy, the Legislature and Transportation Commission voted to rename the historic Puget Island Bridge the Julia Butler Hansen Bridge. As a freshman legislator in 1939, Hansen helped secure the funds to build the bridge
Hughes retired in 2008 after a 42-year journalism career. Among his awards is the June Anderson Almquist Lifetime Achievement Award he received in 2004 from the Society of Professional Journalists.
He is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the University of Maryland. A trustee of the Washington State Historical Society, he has written 12 books.
In addition he was a Daily News paper carrier and attended seventh and eighth grades at Monticello Middle School.
In an email, he wrote he has “fond memories of his two years in Longview.
His 300-page biography of Hansen features nearly 100 photos. It can be purchased for $24.30 through the Secretary of State’s online bookstore at https://www.sos.wa.gov/store/#/detail/99. The cost includes shipping.
