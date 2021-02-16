 Skip to main content
Author and photographer featured at next Northwest Voices
Author Robert Michael Pyle, left, and photographer Judy VanderMaten look through image contact sheets for their Lower Columbia River field guide collaboration “The Tidewater Reach" in the Columbia River Reader office in March.

Author Robert Michael Pyle and photographer Judy VanderMaten are the guest speakers at the first Northwest Voices event of 2021. The event will be held via Zoom.

The duo will read from their book, "The Tidewater Reach: Field Guide to the Lower Columbia River in Poems and Pictures," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Information on how to attend the Zoom event are on the Longview Public Library's website at longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.

The book pairs poems and pictures to evoke "a different kind of seeing," according to a press release from the City of Longview

Pyle grew pup in Colorado, where he fell in love with the Magdalena Alpine and its high-country habitat, according to the press release. He has a Ph.D. in butterfly ecology from Yale University. He was a conservation biologist in Papua New Guinea, Oregon and Cambridge.

He has written 22 books including "Wintergreen," "Where Bigfoot Walks," and "Sky Time in Gray's River."

He lives in rural Southwest Washington where he still studies butterflies.

VanderMaten moved to the Northwest in 1980. She lives in Cathlamet with her husband.

Her interest in photography began when she was 8 years old after her parents gave her a Brownie instamatic camera for her birthday.

She took her first photography class after she graduated from the Iowa State University.

Her work has been shown in galleries in Astoria, Portland, along the coast, up the Columbia River and as far as Iowa and Illinois, notes the press release.

Her photos have been published in magazines and books.

She recently retired from Lower Columbia College after 23 years.

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.

