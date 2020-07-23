Bloodstained 2 is more retro fun

Back before every moderately challenging video game was called “the Dark Souls of...” there was a different term for a game that started out by giving players a slim margin for error and gradually reducing it: “Nintendo Hard.”
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is director Koji Igarashi’s third entry in the spiritual successor series to Konami’s classic horror-themed series, Castlevania. Imitating the style of the NES originals, Curse of the Moon 2 maintains the tight controls and “Nintendo Hard” gameplay that made the original a hit while adding new elements to the formula.
The addition of three new characters to the roster should make the crew feel crowded, but each newcomer manages to have a distinct niche. The spear-wielding Dominique can attack above her or bounce off enemies’ heads; the rifleman Robert can cling to or bounce between walls as he fights from a distance; and Hachi, a dog driving a walking, steam-powered tank, breaks spikes by walking over them and has an enormous amount of health.
With a roster of seven playable characters, the developers at Inti Creates also decided to add two-player mode into their sequel. Besides the fun of teaming up with a friend to take on a challenging game, it can help players get past a tough boss battle. Though it offers a serious edge, each character can only be used by one player at a time, adding an extra layer of planning.
The stages have a great deal more variety than in the first game. While this change allows the designers to play with many more stage concepts than the first game, such as a fiery volcano or a frozen city, each stage now feels disconnected from the others. One of the strongest elements of the first game’s level design was its pervasive feeling of going on a journey into a dangerous land. Rather than taking a train through a dark wood into the mountains and ending up in a dusty tomb, each area is now so disparate that they struggle to feel like part of a single path.
This isn’t to say the individual stages are poor, though. Each level shows deep thought given to enemy placement and platform design. The jumps demand precision from a player and enemies move in predictable, but still dangerous, patterns. The message is clear and deliberate: When you enter a room, use your head before charging in. You’re not powerless, but you are far from invincible.
If all of this sounds a little daunting, or the thought of reverting to your pre-teen, controller-throwing past self doesn’t appeal, the game once again allows you to switch to casual mode. In this version, enemy attacks no longer send you flying, making platforming much easier, while health power-ups become more common. The game still doesn’t become easy, but it does ease off some of the more serious penalties for making a mistake.
Overall, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 obeys the classic model for following a successful game. It takes what was in the original game and adds more: more levels, more characters, more players and more enemies. It won’t change anyone’s mind about the series or retro platformers in general. But if you want to relive the childhood nights you spent trying to whip your way past skeletons, ghosts and vampires, Bloodstained has got you covered.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!