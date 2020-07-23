Bloodstained 2 is more retro fun

The stages have a great deal more variety than in the first game. While this change allows the designers to play with many more stage concepts than the first game, such as a fiery volcano or a frozen city, each stage now feels disconnected from the others. One of the strongest elements of the first game’s level design was its pervasive feeling of going on a journey into a dangerous land. Rather than taking a train through a dark wood into the mountains and ending up in a dusty tomb, each area is now so disparate that they struggle to feel like part of a single path.

This isn’t to say the individual stages are poor, though. Each level shows deep thought given to enemy placement and platform design. The jumps demand precision from a player and enemies move in predictable, but still dangerous, patterns. The message is clear and deliberate: When you enter a room, use your head before charging in. You’re not powerless, but you are far from invincible.

If all of this sounds a little daunting, or the thought of reverting to your pre-teen, controller-throwing past self doesn’t appeal, the game once again allows you to switch to casual mode. In this version, enemy attacks no longer send you flying, making platforming much easier, while health power-ups become more common. The game still doesn’t become easy, but it does ease off some of the more serious penalties for making a mistake.

Overall, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 obeys the classic model for following a successful game. It takes what was in the original game and adds more: more levels, more characters, more players and more enemies. It won’t change anyone’s mind about the series or retro platformers in general. But if you want to relive the childhood nights you spent trying to whip your way past skeletons, ghosts and vampires, Bloodstained has got you covered.

