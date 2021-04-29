Beth Bailey, Columbian Artists featured at Broadway Gallery in Longview

The public is invited to celebrate May with a walk through the Broadway Gallery with featured artists Beth Bailey and members of the Columbian Artists Association.

Bailey's works include illustrations and metal art. Bailey also works with sculptures, plasma cuttings and outdoor spinners.

CAA members will showcase their 6- by 6-inch miniature paintings. Each painting sells for $35 as a fundraiser for the group. More than 30 artists have contributed to the project since it began in 2013, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

The gallery is located at 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For details, vistit http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery or call 360-577-0544.

For details on the Columbian Artists Association, visit

