Author John Hughes reads from Julia Butler Hansen book at Northwest Voices event

John Hughes, author of “Julia Butler Hansen: A Trailblazing Washington Politician,” will read from his book at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

To join the event, visit https://bit.ly/30L09wW. The link and additional information also can be found on the Longview Public Library’s website at https://www.longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.

Hughes became the chief oral historian at the Office of Secretary of State after a 42-year career in journalism that ended with him being the editor and publisher of The Aberdeen Daily World in Aberdeen, Wash.

A graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the University of Maryland, Hughes is a trustee wit the Washington Historical Society.

He won the June Anderson Almquist Award for Distinguished Service to Journalism in 2004.

The Julia Butler Hansen book is the 12th one he has had published.

Hansen of Cathlamet served 21 years in the Washington State House of Representatives, from 1939 to 1960. She served 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1960 to 1974.