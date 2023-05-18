VANCOUVER — Organizers of the inaugural Vancouver USA Arts and Music Festival are seeking vendors and artists to take part in the event planned for Aug. 4-6.

The festival will offer multiple stages with live music and performing arts as well as pop-up galleries, family activities and food vendors centered around Esther Short Park.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the city of Vancouver are working together to stage the event in partnership with the Columbia Arts Network and the Vancouver Culture, Arts and Heritage Commission with support from a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

The festival aims to highlight regional talent and serve as catalyst for Vancouver's flourishing arts community, drawing visitors to the Arts District and bolstering local businesses. Learn more at vancouverartsandmusicfestival.com.

Vendors are invited to apply now for the festival. The fee is $300 for a 10'x10' booth. The deadline for vendors to apply is May 31, and vendors will be notified between June 8-10. Email questions to info@columbiaartsnetwork.org.

Festival organizers encourage artists to submit work for a poster competition, a juried regional art exhibit and a juried national art exhibit. No AI-generated artwork will be accepted for the competition or exhibits; all work must be signed originals. Art for the national and regional exhibits must be ready to hang with wire. A 40 percent commission will be applied to any artwork sold during the festival and all art must be available for sale. The deadline to apply for the poster competition and both art exhibits is June 30. Applicants to the art exhibits will be notified between July 17 and 21.

For the poster competition, artwork in any medium will be considered, as long as it fits within a 24"x18" format and portrays Vancouver and its history and landmarks in any artistic form or concept. The deadline to submit work for the poster competition is June 30. The entry fee is $40. The winner will be notified July 10. The winning artist will be given $700 in compensation for the work and its reproduction rights, including the festival poster, shirts and related merchandise. Complete details, including the entry form and competition guidelines, are available at columbiaartsnetwork.org/poster-competition-call-for-art.

The juried national art exhibit is in the historic Slocum House at the southwest corner of Esther Short Park. The application fee is $60 for up to two pieces of artwork. Art must not exceed 48"x60", including framing. Cash prizes will be awarded to best in show ($600), first place ($400), second place ($300) and third place ($200). Get complete details at columbiaartsnetwork.org/call-for-art-national-art-exhibit.

The application fee for the juried regional art exhibit is $45 for up to three entries. Art must not exceed 48"x48", including framing. Awards will be given in five categories, including portrait and figures; abstract and nonobjective; still life and floral; landscape, cityscape and interior; and wildlife and animals. A cash prize of $700 will be awarded to overall best in show plus another $400 best in show winner. Additional prizes will be awarded to first place ($300), second place ($200) and third place ($100). Ribbons will be given to all prize winners plus three honorable mentions in each category. Get complete details at columbiaartsnetwork.org/vamf-juried-regional-art-exhibit.