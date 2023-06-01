Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In 1936, the low-budget exploitation film “Reefer Madness” delivered grim warnings about marijuana.

At that time marijuana was relatively unknown, circulating primarily amongst jazz musicians and migrant farm workers, but the filmmakers did not let lack of research get in their way. They grimly applied the most frightening effects of heroin and amphetamines to cannabis.

Considered by many critics to be one of the worst movies ever made, “Reefer Madness” became a cannabis cult classic for its unintentional satire.

On June 2, “Reefer Madness the Musical,” a high-camp parody of the film, will open at Stageworks Northwest Theatre. The show runs weekends through June 18. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays.

The framing story is a 1930s-era educational presentation for parents, introduced by a stern Lecturer (Frits Kaan). Kaan, who also performed in the recent “Newsies” at Mainstage Theatre, says the show is “about the ridiculousness of dogmatism.”

The play-within-the-play depicts the horrors that destroy squeaky-clean teens Jimmy (Jeremy Snyder) and Mary (Olivia Chaney) after they are tricked into smoking marijuana.

Jimmy “is a 16-year-old high school student turned bad,” said Snyder, whose last role at Stageworks was the sheriff in 2019’s “A Broken Badge Christmas.” And although the show is a parody, “it should not be taken lightly," he said. "It could be the truth.”

“She’s sweet as pie and does cross-stitch,” Chaney said of her character. She hopes that audiences will “realize it’s a joke and that it’s satirical.”

Songs include the romantic duet “Just Like Romeo and Juliet,” the swing number “Down at the Old Five-and-Dime” and the Las Vegas-style “Listen to Jesus, Jimmy,” backed by a chorus of angels. A Placard Girl periodically tap-dances across the stage with signs bearing morals such as “Reefer Makes You Sell Your Babies … for Drug Money!”

Peter Curtis plays Jesus in addition to the show’s villain, drug pusher Jack Stone. He describes the show as “meaning draped in fluff and dripping with irony. The show has contempt only for propaganda like unto itself.”

Also in the play are Alyssa Brewer as Mae, hostess of the Reefer Den; Cassandra Charles as Sally, a seductive member of the Reefer Den; and Patrick Hale as Ralph, a high-strung reefer addict. Members of the vocal ensemble are Travis Anderson, Scott Braezale, Naziah Hendrix, Myla Peoples and Angie Walker.

Musicians are Riki Davis, keyboard; Jeff Steelers, alto saxophone; Matt Olason, electric guitar; Sean Leach, electric bass; Bill Comin, drums; and Clarance Knutson, musical director. The show is directed by Johnny Winningham.